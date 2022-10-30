Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 54 pre-order commences

Users of Free Fire MAX have the opportunity to acquire exclusive skins, costumes, and other items by purchasing an Elite Pass. Every month, a brand-new one is made available to players, and at the moment, Season 53 – “Jutsu Elemental” – is being run for October.

However, the developers have added a pre-order for Season 54 - Voltage Vengeance as the month approaches. Individuals who purchase the same will receive the bonus reward - Supercurrent Cruiser, a good-looking skin for the Amphibian Car.

How to pre-order Season 54 Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Pre-orders for the Season 54 Elite Pass commenced recently in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Pre-orders for the Season 54 Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX commenced recently and will be available for “999 diamonds” until the end of the ongoing pass. Accordingly, users now have close to two days to decide whether or not they wish to get the next pass in the game.

As already mentioned, all those who end up pre-ordering will be able to get an exclusive skin named “Supercurrent Cruiser.” Moreover, since they are receiving the benefits of the Elite Bundle, they will receive 50 badges instantly upon the start of the pass, enabling them to claim the “Monstrous Shock Bundle” directly.

The steps on how to pre-order the pass are as follows:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and head to the Elite Pass section.

Step 2: Next, you can tap on the icon shown below:

After visiting the Elite Pass section, click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will appear on the screen. Then, click the “Pre-Order” button to get redirected to the pre-order section.

Click on the "Pre-Order" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As the next step, you may tap on the “999 diamonds” option present on the screen

You can confirm the purchase by spending 999 diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 5: A dialog box will soon show up with the “Are you sure you want to purchase this item” text. You may finally confirm the purchase to pre-order the Season 54 Elite Pass.

You will then be eligible to receive the Supercurrent Cruiser as a free reward. However, if you don’t possess enough diamonds or don’t wish to spend 999 diamonds on the Elite Pass, you may wait until 1 November and then acquire the regular pass variant for 499 diamonds.

Leaked rewards of Season 54 Elite Pass

Several data miners leaked the Season 54 Elite Pass rewards a while back. Below are the items users will likely be able to find in the upcoming pass:

Jeep – Supercurrent Mobile: 0 Badges

Goldshock Evil Jacket: 15 Badges

Electro Evil T-Shirt: 40 Badges

Monstrous Shock Bundle: 50 Badges

Lightning Basher: 80 Badges

Freaky Frank T-Shirt: 100 Badges

SKS – Gnarl Electrocution: 125 Badges

1x Evolution Stone: 140 Badges

Monster Globe Loot Box: 150 Badges

Monster Incoming Backpack: 180 Badges

Monster Incoming Parachute and Grenade – Blast Experiment: 200 Badges

Gnarl Electrocution Bundle and Supercurrent Skyboard: 225 Badges

Note: These leaks are not the confirmed rewards of the Season 54 Elite Pass. However, most of the leaks about the Elite Pass are generally accurate.

