Free Fire MAX Emerald Storm event calendar revealed (April 2023)

Garena never fails to introduce exciting new events on a monthly basis for the Free Fire MAX community, and with the time of Ramadan approaching, the Indian version of Free Fire has welcomed the Emerald Storm event. The Emerald Storm event has already been launched on April 7, 2023, and is set to continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan up to April 30.

Here’s all the rest you need to know about the Free Fire MAX Emerald Storm Event.

Free Fire MAX Emerald Storm event weekly schedule

As mentioned before, the Emerald Storm event is based on the Ramadan festival. As such, the entire month has been segmented into specific sub-events, and Emerald Storm, which runs from April 7-30 as the core premium event.

Within the Emerald Storm event, players must complete a set of daily missions or tasks to obtain exciting rewards and more. Finishing the daily missions, which can start off as mundane tasks to completing three matches, will grant players Emerald cards, which they can later exchange in the Mystery Shop for rewards.

Get emotes, parachutes, skins, and more in Free Fire MAX Emerald Storm event

Garena introduced the OB39 update a few weeks back in Free Fire, which brought in some major overhauls for the entire battle-royale title. At the moment, players are going through a string of events, among which the Emerald Storm event stands out as the one dedicated to Eid.

Since the Emerald Storm event runs the entire month long, you’ll get plenty of opportunities to bag some exclusive rewards, including parachutes, backpacks, and dance emotes amongst many others.

Free Fire MAX future events

According to popular data miner VIP Clown’s Instagram post, more events are coming our way from Garena’s end this April. Through his Instagram post, VIP Clown shared an entire list of possible Free Fire MAX events, which feature Luck Royale, Top-up events, and many others.

Here are the possible Free Fire events coming up in the month of April.

Faded Wheel – Predatory Cobra MP4 – April 12, 2023

Top-up Bonus Event – April 19, 2023

Magic Cube Rewards – April 21, 2023

Faded Wheel – April 24, 2023

Gloo Wall Event – April 30, 2023

That’s all you need to know about the Free Fire Emerald Storm event’s schedule this month and how to grab some exciting rewards. We’ll keep you updated about all the upcoming Free Fire events. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest news related to the gaming world.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes