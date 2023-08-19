Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event: Evo gun skins, price, and more

Garena has launched a new Evo Vault event in Free Fire MAX alongside the much-awaited Rampage Finale. It opens the doors for players to acquire four attractive Evo gun skins that haven't been available for a while. Coupled with that, the prize pool includes Token Crates. These skins are not free, as you are required to spend diamonds on the spins to receive the rewards.

Moreover, the skins are offered at level 1, so you must make further expenditures to receive all the perks.

New Free Fire MAX Evo Vault provides Evo gun skins

The new Free Fire MAX Evo Vault providing four Evo gun skins was added to the battle royale title on August 18, 2023. It will continue till September 29, 3:59 am IST. You need to spend 20 diamonds to make a spin, but a pack of 10 spins will only need 180 diamonds.

Prize pool of Evo Vault (Image via Garena)

The items available in the prize pool of Free Fire MAX Evo Vault are as follows:

M4A1 – Infernal Draco (Level 1)

UMP – Booyah Day 2021 (Level 1)

MP5 – Platinum Divinity (Level 1)

XM8 – Destiny Guardian (Level 1)

Infernal Draco M4A1 Token Crate

UMP – Booyah Day Token Crate

Platinum Divinity MP5 Token Crate

XM8 – Destiny Guardian Token Crate

Cube Fragment

Luck Royale Voucher

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Bonfire

Summon Airdrop

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Gold Royale Voucher

There is a fixed probability of obtaining a particular prize. More importantly, you are assured of winning an Evo gun skin in 50 spins.

Steps to get skins from Free Fire MAX Evo Vault

Select the Evo Vault tab (Image via Garena)

You may follow these instructions to receive Evo gun skins from the new web event.

Step 1: Access your account and head to the event section. Click the go button under the Evo Vault tab. The web event interface will appear.

Access your account and head to the event section. Click the go button under the Evo Vault tab. The web event interface will appear. Step 2: Press the button for the preferred number of spins and confirm the purchase to receive the items from the prize pool.

All items will be credited to your account. If you receive a skin you already own, it will be converted to 100 Evo Tokens.

How many diamonds do you need to get gun skins from Evo Vault?

Rules of the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault (Image via Garena)

You are assured of winning a gun skin in 50 spins from the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault, which clears your path to acquire an Evo gun skin for 900 diamonds or less. Alongside this prized possession, you will receive 49 other great rewards. It is also important to remember that you may receive any one of four skins.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.