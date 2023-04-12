Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event for Indian servers leaked

With the Emerald Storm event celebrating Ramadan already underway, Garena has more Free Fire MAX content of this type lined up for the Indian community this month (April 2023). If the latest leaks are to be believed, then fans will soon be seeing a new Evo Vault event that will introduce four Evo gun skins for players in the aforementioned region.

Evo Vault is going strong on the Bangladesh and Singapore servers, and according to popular dataminer VIP clown, it will be coming to the Indian servers by April 17. Here’s all you need to know about the rumored upcoming event.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event guns and date

Web events have always been one of the most sought-after and recurring pieces of content in Free Fire MAX. Right now, the month-long Emerald Storm event is ongoing, and the Evo Vault one will likely be an addition to it. The latter became available in Singapore and Bangladesh last on April 11.

Here is a list of the four guns and their associated skins that will make their debut in the Evo Vault Event:

MP40 Predatory Cobra

UMP Booyah Day 2021

SCAR Megaladon Alpha

XM8 Destiny Guardian

VIP Clown is not the only one to bolster theories that suggest that Evo Vault is on its way to the Indian server. The same speculation was strengthened by dataminer BB Bhai and several other streamers as well. Furthermore, according to VIP Clown, the Emerald Storm event is just the beginning; Indian players will receive more such content, and the Evo Vault event might just be one of those.

Here are the rest of the possible lineups for April:

· Top-up Bonus Event - April 19, 2023

· Magic Cube Rewards - April 21, 2023

· Faded Wheel - April 24, 2023

· Gloo Wall Event - April 30, 2023

If you're an avid Free Fire MAX player, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this rumored event, as it can present an opportunity to grab some amazing Evo gun skins that could give you an edge over your opponents.

So, mark your calendars for April 17 and get ready to unlock some exclusive gun skins to make your gaming experience even more thrilling.

