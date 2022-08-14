Free Fire MAX Factory Challenge: How to play, tips, and tricks

Free Fire MAX's Factory Challenge is one of the most fun and competitive modes in the game. Players love to play the mode to check their skill level and enhance their aim and accuracy.

Factory Challenge mode is a custom-made map where players can create a room and play with others on the server. The mode is played at the top of the Factory in the Bermuda map.

The main feature of the mode is that players are not allowed to use any weapons and can only fight with their bare hands or fists. The last player to survive is crowned the winner.

This article discusses how to play the Factory Challenge, alongside some tips and tricks that players can apply to win.

How to start and win the Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX

Players can create a Factory Challenge with the help of a room card. Follow the steps listed below to start a game:

Head to the map selection option

Tap on the custom button to get the option to create a room card.

If a player owns a room card, it will give him the option to choose the desired map

Select 'Factory Challenge'.

Players can customize options like the number of players and spectators and add a password to the room.

Click on the 'Confirm' button. Doing so will successfully create a Factory Challenge mode in Free Fire MAX.

After successfully creating a room, players should follow the pointers listed below to get the most out of their game:

1) Use of characters

The player's choice of character will play an important role in guaranteeing them a victory in Free Fire MAX's Factory Challenge. There are over 30 different special characters available for players to purchase and use. However, Kla and DJ Alok are the two most suitable characters for players to use in this mode.

Kla comes with the Muay Thai skill, which enhances fist damage. At its base upgrade level, the skill allows the user to improve the damage inflicted by a fist attack by up to 100%.

Upon upgrading the character to the maximum level, players can achieve up to 400% fist damage, which is greatly effective in eliminating an enemy in two or three punches.

DJ Alok has the Drop the Beat skill which allows the user to create a 5m healing aura around him. The healing aura helps players restore their health by 5HP per second. The aura also enhances the movement speed by 10%, which is handy for swift movements.

2) Get third-party kills

Players should implement third-party attacks on their opponents to win Factory Challenges in Free Fire MAX. A third-party attack means taking advantage of two fighting players and eliminating both of them.

Gamers can attack their targets either when they are both low on HP, or when one of them has eliminated their opponent.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

