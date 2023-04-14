Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel (April 2023): How to get Riptide Vanguard Bundle and more rewards

Rumors based on the leaks about the latest Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel have finally materialized, with a brand new iteration of the popular Luck Royale being added to the Indian server. Amongst its rewards are the coveted Riptide Vanguard Bundle, Tidal Waves Pan, and several other interesting items. Players will have to spend diamonds to obtain the items from the recently added Faded Wheel.
Faded Wheels are amongst the numerous popular avenues to obtain cosmetics in the battle royale title. Unlike many other Luck Royales in which players aren't assured of grand prizes, with this event, users have the opportunity to get eight items from the prize pool after making all the required spins.
The new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel offers Riptide Vanguard Bundle amongst other items
The latest Faded Wheel, which offers a new appealing outfit, went live on April 14, 2023 within the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The Riptide Vanguard Bundle is the most attractive reward from this event and features special effects that make it even more valuable. The prize pool for the Faded Wheel consists of the following items:
- Riptide Vanguard Bundle
- Pan – Tidal Waves
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: May 31, 2023)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: May 31, 2023)
- Cube Fragment
- Wicked Coconut Backpack
- Sunshine Coconut
- Pet Food
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon
Unfortunately, players cannot obtain all six items as they must mandatorily remove two of them. In most cases, the Cube Fragment and Pet Food are the items that players should remove.
Steps to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel
You can follow the steps given in the section below to obtain the rewards from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Search for the new Faded Wheel within the Luck Royale section after accessing your account. This section can be accessed by clicking on the given corresponding option from the menu on the left.
Step 2: Once the section has loaded, you must select two undesired items from the prize pool that you're not interested in obtaining.
Step 3: Confirm your choice to proceed to the next step.
Step 4: Spend diamonds on making the spins. You will receive items from the prize pool one at a time.
Unlike other Luck Royales, there are no fixed prices for these spins, given that an item cannot be repeated. The first one will only cost nine diamonds, while the subsequent seven spins will set you back by 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 149 diamonds, respectively. Interested readers can receive all eight items for an overall cost of 1082 diamonds, which makes this Faded Wheel an excellent opportunity to obtain these items.
