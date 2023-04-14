Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel (April 2023): How to get Riptide Vanguard Bundle and more rewards

Rumors based on the leaks about the latest Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel have finally materialized, with a brand new iteration of the popular Luck Royale being added to the Indian server. Amongst its rewards are the coveted Riptide Vanguard Bundle, Tidal Waves Pan, and several other interesting items. Players will have to spend diamonds to obtain the items from the recently added Faded Wheel.

Faded Wheels are amongst the numerous popular avenues to obtain cosmetics in the battle royale title. Unlike many other Luck Royales in which players aren't assured of grand prizes, with this event, users have the opportunity to get eight items from the prize pool after making all the required spins.

The new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel offers Riptide Vanguard Bundle amongst other items

The latest Faded Wheel, which offers a new appealing outfit, went live on April 14, 2023 within the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The Riptide Vanguard Bundle is the most attractive reward from this event and features special effects that make it even more valuable. The prize pool for the Faded Wheel consists of the following items:

The Riptide Vanguard Bundle is the primary draw of the new event (Image via Garena)

Riptide Vanguard Bundle

Pan – Tidal Waves

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: May 31, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: May 31, 2023)

Cube Fragment

Wicked Coconut Backpack

Sunshine Coconut

Pet Food

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon

Unfortunately, players cannot obtain all six items as they must mandatorily remove two of them. In most cases, the Cube Fragment and Pet Food are the items that players should remove.

Steps to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

You can follow the steps given in the section below to obtain the rewards from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Search for the new Faded Wheel within the Luck Royale section after accessing your account. This section can be accessed by clicking on the given corresponding option from the menu on the left.

Select items that you don't wish to obtain from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the section has loaded, you must select two undesired items from the prize pool that you're not interested in obtaining.

Confirm the removal of these items to start the process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Confirm your choice to proceed to the next step.

Step 4: Spend diamonds on making the spins. You will receive items from the prize pool one at a time.

Unlike other Luck Royales, there are no fixed prices for these spins, given that an item cannot be repeated. The first one will only cost nine diamonds, while the subsequent seven spins will set you back by 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 149 diamonds, respectively. Interested readers can receive all eight items for an overall cost of 1082 diamonds, which makes this Faded Wheel an excellent opportunity to obtain these items.

