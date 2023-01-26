How to contact Free Fire India support in 2023 (MAX version)

Garena, the developer and publisher of the popular mobile game Free Fire, is committed to providing the best gaming experience for its players. For this reason, they constantly release updates and patches to improve the game and fix any bugs that come up. Despite these efforts, there are still times when players encounter particular issues or errors while playing.

To assist players in resolving these problems, Garena has set up a dedicated support website with a frequently asked questions (FAQs) section related to various game issues. Additionally, this website allows individuals to easily contact the game's support team and submit a report of their problems.

For users in the Indian region, Garena has made a specific support website available at https://ffsupportind.garena.com/hc/en-us. This article will provide a detailed guide on how you can use the support website.

How to use the Free Fire support website for the India server (MAX version)

As mentioned above, Garena's Free Fire support website provides gamers with FAQs as well as the option to submit a report directly to the support team. Interested players should head over to this website and must first try to resolve their issues by looking at the FAQ section here.

If they're unable to find any relevant answers, they may follow the steps below to submit a request to the support team:

Step 1: After you head over to https://ffsupportind.garena.com/hc/en-us, click on the Sign In option.

This will take you to the login page, where you must utilize any one of the six available options to sign into your account: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

There are six login options presented to you (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon completing the sign-in procedure, click on the drop-down arrow next to your name and press Submit a Request.

Step 3: You will then be redirected to the Submit a New Request page, where you must select the relevant Free Fire MAX option.

You must select the Free Fire MAX option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Now, select the request type of request that you wish to make. Listed below are the different options that will be offered to you:

Ban Appeal

Payment Issue

Log Out Request (from all devices)

Game Concerns

Negative Diamonds

Item Bug

Hacker Report

Hack APK Submission

Account Related Concern

Feedback and Suggestions

These are the different issues you can choose from (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once you have chosen the required concern, you will have to describe the issue in detail and add any required attachments as proof.

Click on the Submit button (Image via Garena)

Step 6: As part of the final step, check out all the details you have entered and click on the Submit button. This should send a request to the support team of the game's Indian server.

Once you have submitted a request to the support team of Free Fire MAX, you must be patient as the developers work to review and respond to your inquiry. To check on the status of your request, you can visit the My Requests tab on the support website. This will provide you with information about the progress of your request and whether it has been resolved.

You can find the status after going to the My Requests section (Image via Garena)

It should be noted that the support team will only evaluate appeals containing accurate and complete information. Additionally, the support team only considers requests submitted in English, so you must ensure that your request is written in English.

Note: The Free Fire support website for other servers is separate, and you will have to use the relevant one if you do not belong to the Indian server.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed prohibition, players in India should avoid playing Free Fire or even installing the game on their devices. However, they can continue playing the MAX version as it's not on the list of restricted apps.

