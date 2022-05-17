Free Fire MAX FFWS event: How to get free FFWS Green ticket, Room card, Incubator, and Gold Royale vouchers

The Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa play-ins have concluded, and the teams for the finals have been locked in. Fans are pumped for the tournament and are eagerly waiting to see which team comes out on top in the upcoming finals.

Furthermore, Garena has arranged in-game activities tied to FFWS, providing players with a variety of themed items for free. Pick and Win is a recently added event to the game in which participants must predict the tournament to get their hands on rewards like FFWS Green tickets, a room card, Incubator vouchers, and more.

FFWS Pick and Win event in Free Fire MAX: Get free Green ticket, Room card, and Vouchers

The finals of FFWS will be held on May 21, 2022, and in FFWS Pick and Win, participants must predict the winners of the matches as well as the ultimate tournament winner. They will subsequently be given several special items for free.

The following are the rewards that users will receive for predicting correctly:

Guess the winner of Game 1: 2x Gold Royale Vouchers and 5x FFWS Green Tickets

2x Gold Royale Vouchers and 5x FFWS Green Tickets Guess the champion of FFWS: 2x Incubator Vouchers, 5x FFWS Green Tickets, and Craftland Room Card

The teams participating in the tournament are:

LOUD EVOS Divine Farang Team Flash Mineros eSports WASK EVOS Phoenix Vastomundo ECHO Esports V Gaming VIVO Keyd Attack All Around

Gamers may pick the the team they believe will win, and if that team wins, they will be able to collect free goodies.

Steps to access the event and pick the teams

Users can follow these simple steps to visit FFWS Pick and Win and pick a team:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and tap on the ‘Calendar’ to visit the events section.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Pick and Win’ event under the ‘FF World Series 2022.’

After tapping on the Pick and Win section in Free Fire MAX, press the 'Go To' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Go To’ button to visit the particular event in-game.

Step 4: Select their teams of choice for different games/matches.

Apart from these rewards, players will also be able to get extra items if specific viewership milestones is crossed during the FFWS Finals stream.

