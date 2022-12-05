Free Fire MAX Football Treasures event guide: Get free Magenta Striker Bundle and Football Royale Voucher

The Football Fable campaign has finally arrived in Free Fire MAX. With this addition, many new and exciting events have made their way into the game for players to enjoy. Some of these are currently playable in the battle royale game, while others are set to be released in the next several days.

Garena has posted a few teasers, and the upcoming Football Treasures event has caught gamers' attention. It features an attractive bundle alongside an exclusive Football Royale Voucher, which can be used to spin the Luck Royale for free.

Read through for a detailed event guide.

New Football Treasures event in Free Fire MAX

The Football Treasure event will start in Free Fire MAX Indian server on December 7, 2022. It requires individuals to collect unique Red Football tokens as an after-match drop and exchange them for a free outfit, among other rewards.

Gamers have time until December 18, 2022, to receive the rewards, which include the following items:

Here is the list of the available items and their requirements (Image via Garena)

Magenta Striker Bundle – 50x Red Footballs

Football Royale Voucher – 6x Red Footballs (Exchange available thrice)

Football Pin – 6x Red Footballs

MA41 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate – 5x Red Footballs (Exchange available twice)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023) – 5x Red Footballs (Exchange available twice)

The event is yet to start but has already attracted players in general. Outfits and vouchers are the two key rewards, and individuals should focus on acquiring them first.

Steps to collect the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

You may follow these instructions to get an exclusive outfit and other rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and play the preferred mode to gain the special Red Football tokens.

Note: These can be earned as after the match drops starting from December 7, 2022, while the exchange will also start on the same day.

You will have to select the Football Treasures tab from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After collecting sufficient tokens for your preferred reward, access the event section in the game.

Step 3: Select the Football Treasures tab under the Football Fable tab.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the preferred reward to acquire them.

After obtaining the outfit, it may be equipped through the vault section. On the other hand, Football Royale Vouchers can be utilized through the specified Luck Royale to draw the rewards free of cost.

Free Fire MAX Football Fable Calendar

The following are the details about the Football Fable event calendar in the game (Image via Garena)

The Football Fable event campaign is set to bring a broad array of activities into Free Fire MAX. The available activities are as follows:

New mode

Football Squad Mode – December 5 to 18, 2022

Free Jerseys

Token Exchange Store – December 7 to 18

Aftermatch Drop – December 7 to 18, 2022

Missions

Play Football Squad – December 5 to 11, 2022

BR-Ranked – December 9 to 12, 2022

Kill – December 12 to 15, 2022

Play – December 15 to 18, 2022

Web event

Goal or Troll – December 5 to 18, 2022

Players can actively participate in activities and win splendid rewards.

Poll : 0 votes