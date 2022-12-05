Free Fire redeem codes today (5 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and emotes

Players have several unique options when it comes to in-game cosmetics in Free Fire. The developers frequently keep adding new skins, and users interested in gaining access to them can do so by purchasing them from the in-game store or in luck royale events.

Free alternatives, such as redeem codes, are also great solutions for gamers who cannot spend real money on the game. These codes consist of 12 or 16 characters and are regularly made available by Garena. To utilize them, players must head to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and emotes (5 December 2022)

The codes to get free gloo wall skins and emotes in Free Fire are as follows:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: Since the validity periods and server restrictions of the codes mentioned above are not known, they may not work for some users.

Guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Follow the guide provided below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: You can begin the redemption process by visiting the game’s Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using a web browser of your choice.

You can use one of the six login options on the Rewards Redemption Site to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon landing on the website, you will be required to sign in using the platform linked to your in-game FF ID. The options available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts don't work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you use a guest account, you should bind it by visiting the settings section of the game.

Step 3: You can enter the necessary redeem code into the text box on the screen. After you do this, hit the 'Confirm' button to proceed. A dialog box will appear that indicates the status of the redemption procedure.

Click on the 'Confirm' button after you have entered the necessary redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the process is successful, you will be able to claim the different rewards associated with the code by going to the in-game mail section.

However, in the event of a failure, you will have to wait for new codes to get released for your server.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban imposed by the Indian government, gamers in India are advised against downloading or playing Free Fire on their mobile devices. However, individuals may continue to enjoy FF MAX as the government did not include it in the list of restricted applications.

Poll : 0 votes