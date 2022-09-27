Free Fire MAX Griza Fighter guide: How to get free vouchers and gun crates?

On September 21, 2022, the much-awaited OB36 version hit the Free Fire and Free Fire MAX servers, which resulted in the arrival of a plethora of new in-game content. Players have welcomed several in-game optimizations alongside additions like Social Island and the new Gun Permanence system.

Among the introductions in Free Fire MAX OB36 version, one can spot Tatsuya, a new character, and several in-game events related to him. One of the new Tatsuya-related events is Griza Fighter of the "Double Trouble" series, which offers free rewards such as Blue Smartphone tokens, vouchers, and gun crates.

Readers can find a complete guide on the Griza Fighter event in the following section.

Free Fire MAX Griza Fighter: How to claim free rewards via the time-limited event from the "Double Trouble" series?

The latest event from the "Double Trouble" series went live in the game on September 23, 2022 at 4 am (IST) and will last till October 7, 2022, 3:59:59 am (IST). Hence, users have plenty of time to claim a plethora of free rewards via the Griza Fighter event.

Players are required to play an arcade-like fighting game in the event to complete the featured tasks and attain hearts and tokens. The hearts will be helpful in playing more mini-games, while event tokens will further be used to unlock the following stage rewards.

Stage rewards

Stage rewards and daily tasks (Image via Garena)

One unit Pet Food - Unlocks at 100 tokens

Unlocks at 100 tokens Five Blue Smartphone tokens - Unlocks at 300 tokens

Unlocks at 300 tokens One Loose Canon Weapon Loot Crate - Unlocks at 500 tokens

Unlocks at 500 tokens One Diamond Royale voucher - Unlocks at 800 tokens

Unlocks at 800 tokens One Weapon Royale voucher - Unlocks at 1000 tokens

To attain tokens throughout the event, one will have to complete the following tasks that got refreshed every day at 4 am (IST).

Tasks to get hearts and event tokens

Daily login - One heart and 10 tokens

One heart and 10 tokens Use one heart - One heart and 25 tokens

One heart and 25 tokens Win one Griza Fighter game - One heart and 100 tokens

Grab free rewards by playing games in Free Fire MAX's Griza Fighter (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the in-game event and playing the Griza Fighter game to claim the stage and other rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone or tablet. Step 2: Log into the game using any of the preferred methods. Step 3: Access the event section by tapping on the calendar icon on the right side of the main screen lobby. Step 4: Access the Griza Fighter event via the "Double Trouble" tab. Step 5: You can view the tasks and rewards on the event page by tapping the "Mission" button, while the "Story" button will provide the game lore of Griza City and Tatsuya. Step 6: Use the "Start" button to initiate the arcade-style fighting game, where you can use buttons to fire weapons and move your character.

More victories in Griza Fighter provides extra rewards (Image via Garena)

Complete the featured missions of the event daily to register maximum progress. Meanwhile, winning the Griza Fighter game will provide the following free rewards:

One Gold Royale voucher

50 Universal Fragments

One Blue Smartphone token

Therefore, you can also focus on winning mini-games to attain additional rewards from the Griza Fighter event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far