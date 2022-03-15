Free Fire MAX Holi event 2022: Best costumes, skins and bundles to get for free

Gamers in Free Fire MAX have primarily relied on events to obtain exclusive rewards such as costumes and skins for free. Within the Indian server, the Assassin’s Creed-themed events have recently ended. However, many new events based on the Holi celebrations are now live in the game.

Subsequently, upon completing the required tasks, individuals can get their hands on a wide array of rewards, including a costume bundle, skin, emote, and so on. The following section looks at the best items available.

Note: The choice of items may vary from user to user, and the ones listed below represent the writer’s opinion.

Top rewards for Free Fire MAX Holi events 2022

3) Funky Knight Helmet

The Funky Knight Helmet is yet to be released, but it is one of the most anticipated rewards among players. According to the official calendar, it will be accessible on 19 March, which is also the peak day of the celebrations.

Users will not be required to complete any tasks and will be able to claim the reward for free after signing in. As a result, they should not miss this opportunity to claim the skin on the designated date.

2) Switching Steps Emote

An overwhelming majority of the Free Fire MAX community desires emotes, which can be purchased from the in-game store for a hefty sum of diamonds. However, the recent ‘Gather Balloons, Make a Splash’ rewards individuals with the Switching Steps emote at no cost.

Gamers will have to accumulate a particular number of balloons within the game. Here are the exact specifics:

30 Red Balloons

20 Orange Balloons

30 Blue Balloons

1) Prismatic Warrior Bundle

The Prismatic Warrior Bundle has been the main focus of players, and it has been added via the ‘Snakes & Ladders’ event, which commenced today.

It will be available until 20 March in Free Fire MAX, and users will have to collect particular tokens in order to participate in the mini-game. In essence, their main objective will be to reach the final destination to get that particular bundle.

Individuals will also be eligible to acquire a few other rewards along the way, including vouchers and weapon loot crates.

