Free Fire MAX Holi event: How to gather balloons to get free emote, vehicle skin, and more

Garena unveiled the Holi event calendar in Free Fire MAX yesterday (9 March 2022), and there are quite a few exciting activities in store for players. From log-in events to special game modes, the Holi celebrations will carry on until 22 March 2022.

For now, only two Free Fire MAX Holi events have been introduced to players, the Gather Balloons, Make a Splash event and the Daily Login 1 – Legendary & Theme Gun Trial event. While the latter event is pretty straightforward, the former event has been explained below for players.

Free Fire MAX: Gather Balloons, Make a Splash event

Gather Balloons, Make a Splash event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

In this Free Fire MAX Holi event, the primary objective of players will be to collect three types of balloons. To do so, they must complete various missions. The said missions are as follows:

Play one match

Win one match

Win three matches

Survive for 30 minutes

Kill 10 enemies

Note: The above Free Fire MAX missions will be reset every day at 4:00 AM IST.

Players have the option to acquire balloons from their friends, but they will have to adhere to the following rules:

The pool can have a maximum of 10 balloons at one point.

A maximum of one balloon of each color (except golden ballons) can be stolen from a friend’s pool.

Mobile gamers will have to wait for a maximum of 18 hours for the prize to be credited to their account.

The prize pool in the Gather Balloons, Make a Splash event (Image via Garena)

Here are the prizes and the necessary number of balloons required to redeem them:

Random Loadout Crate – 3 blue balloons

Pet Food – 5 red balloons

Incubator Voucher – 5 golden balloons and 5 blue balloons

Weapon Royale Voucher – 5 red balloons and 5 blue balloons

Diamond Royale Voucher – 5 red balloons, 2 golden balloons, and 3 blue balloons

Hysteria SKS Crate – 5 red balloons, 5 golden balloons, and 5 blue balloons

Great Plunder Groza Crate – 5 red balloons, 5 golden balloons, and 5 blue balloons

Captain Bubbles M60 Crate – 5 red balloons, 5 golden balloons, and 5 blue balloons

Emote – Dance – 30 red balloons, 20 golden balloons, and 30 blue balloons

Holi Vehicle - Jeep – 30 red balloons, 10 golden balloons, and 20 blue balloons

How to redeem the rewards using the balloons?

Players must collect as many balloons as possible (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They must then head over to the “Gather Balloons” under the “Happy Holi 2022” section.

Step 3: Gamers should tap on Go To.

Step 4: If players have any balloons left that have to be claimed, they can tap on “Select All.”

Step 5: After gathering enough balloons, players must tap on Redeem Rewards.

Step 6: They can then choose to tap on the Claim button beside the said reward.

