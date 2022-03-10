Free Fire MAX Holi event rewards for Indian server: Get free emote and jeep skin

Free Fire MAX has recurring events, with the developers constantly adding new and unique ones to keep the players engrossed while also allowing them to earn a variety of free rewards. Recently, events pertaining to the festival of Holi have been incorporated into the game, bringing in a wide array of themed items.

Among the items that users can acquire is a free emote and jeep skin, named Switching Steps and Holi Swagger, respectively. Here are further details on the same.

How to get Holi event rewards in Free Fire MAX

Gather Balloons, Make a Splash (Free emote, Jeep skin, and other rewards)

The event will be accessible until 20 March (Image via Garena)

This particular event commenced on 9 March, and users will be able to access it until 20 March. During the event, individuals must accumulate the three different types of balloons – Red, Orange, and Blue.

Upon collecting the required number of balloons, they will be able to redeem several rewards set by the developers. Here are the specifics for the emote and jeep skin:

Switching Steps Emote: 30x Red Balloons, 20x Orange Balloons, and 30x Blue Balloons

Holi Swagger Jeep Skin: 30x Red Balloons, 10x Orange Balloons, and 20x Blue Balloons

Daily Login – 1 (Free legendary gun skin trials)

Gamers can claim free trial versions of skins (Image via Garena)

The Daily Login – 1 is another Holi-themed event in Free Fire MAX. In this, players have to sign in to the game every day to redeem a trial edition of various gun skins.

Listed below are all the rewards that can be acquired:

Login 1 day: M79 – Demolitionist (7d) and AN94 – Spikey Spine (7d)

Login 2 days: MP4 – Demolitionist (7d) and M79 – Hipster Bunny (7d)

Login 3 days: M1014 – Demolitionist (7d) and AWM – Duke Swallowtail (7d)

Login 4 days: AUG – Party Animal (7d) and P90 – Rebel Academy (7d)

Login 5 days: Woodpecker – Party Animal (7d) and SCAR – Mystic Seeker

Other events

Holi-event calendar in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Apart from the two mentioned above, there will be tons of other new events making their way into the game soon including the following:

Lone Wolf – Strike Out Mode (Between 12 March and 22 March)

Daily Login 2 – Costume Trial (Between 14 March and 22 March)

Snakes & Ladder (Between 14 March and 20 March)

Dodge the Balloon (Between 14 March and 20 March)

Weekend Mission (Between 12 March and 13 March)

Aftermatch Drop (Between 14 March and 20 March)

Login Reward (On 19 March)

Holi Extra Rewards (Between 19 March and 22 March)

Daily Boost (Between 14 March and 20 March)

Character trial (Between 14 March and 22 March)

Play new Strike Out mode (Between 12 March and 20 March)

As seen in the official calendar, users will get a free bundle, helmet skin, and other rewards for free. They can also take part in the Free Fire x Assassin's Creed event to get additional items like gun skins and more.

Edited by Saman