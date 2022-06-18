Free Fire MAX Hyperbook Top-Up events: How to get all 8 Legendary rewards today

After the Finn Top-Up event on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, Garena is back with the Hyperbook Top-Up event. As the name suggests, it provides a Hyperbook containing several exciting rewards.

Top-up events have long been regarded as one of the finest ways for gamers to earn rare and exclusive items for free. Typically, they require players to purchase a certain number of diamonds to be eligible for the said rewards.

Obtain eight Legendary rewards from Free Fire MAX Hyperbook Top-Up event

Hyperbook Top-Up is available on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. It started on 18 June, and users will have until 23 June to take advantage of the event.

Unlike several previous top-up events, it only features a single reward called the Rampage Hyperbook to acquire 100 diamonds. However, it allows gamers to collect eight Legendary rewards, including multiple gloo wall skins, gun skins, emotes, and more.

Steps to obtain Hyberbook in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow these instructions to acquire diamonds and then collect the Hyberbook in Free Fire MAX:

Users can only purchase 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They should access the top-up section within the battle royale title by clicking on the diamond option at the top.

Step 2: Gamers can purchase 100 diamonds as it is the only requirement for the ongoing top-up event.

Step 3: They may access the event tab by clicking on the calendar option once the purchase is complete.

Select the Hyberbook Top-Up section and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players must select the Hyperbook Top-Up section and click the claim button.

However, this is not the end, as they must collect the cosmetics from each page of the Rampage Hyperbook. To acquire the rewards, individuals need to purchase the Rampage Hyberbook Token crate from the store.

Rampage Hyberbook Token Crate costs 40 diamonds (Image via Garena)

In contrast, the rewards on the first page are available for free. Each crate will cost 40 diamonds.

The particulars of the items this Hyperbook can offer are as follows

There are eight exclusive rewards (Image via Garena)

Page 1: Hybrid Explosion Backpack

Page 2: Grenade – Hybrid Explosion

Page 3: Hybrid Explosion Loot Box

Page 4: Gloo Wall – Electro Burn

Page 5: Katana – Hybrid Explosion

Page 6: Thompson – Hybrid Explosion

Page 7: Chronicles of the Sword

Page 8 (Secret Page): Gloo Wall - Cloud of Fear

Also, the cost of unlocking each page is as follows:

Page 2: 20 Rampage Hyberbook Token

Page 3: 25 Rampage Hyberbook Token

Page 4: 65 Rampage Hyberbook Token

Page 5: 80 Rampage Hyberbook Token

Page 6: 170 Rampage Hyberbook Token

Page 7: 210 Rampage Hyberbook Token

Users can access the Secret Page, the eighth one, in two distinct ways: through the spins they obtain when unlocking the regular pages, or this Secret Page will automatically open after all other regular pages are unlocked.

Owning the Hyperbook is free through the top-up event and collecting all the rewards requires tons of diamonds. Thus, only those with enough diamonds should proceed with the event to acquire the rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far