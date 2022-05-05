Free Fire MAX Invite & Win event: Get free Lucky Koi AWM and The Swan emote easily

Free Fire MAX is currently filled with events for players to stay engaged in the battle royale title. While Ramadan events and more have been underway for a while now, the developers regularly introduce new ones offering tons of rewards to players.

One of the most exciting is the Invite & Win event. It began on 29 April, and gamers will have until 25 April to invite a total of ten friends to qualify for all the prizes. Users have been enticed by the rewards, including gun skins, bundles, and more.

Free Fire MAX Invite & Win event provides free bundle, emote, gun skin, and more

It entails users inviting their Free Fire friends to the MAX version. Gamers will receive rewards as they hit a particular milestone of inviting friends. However, the developers have set specific restrictions and conditions for sending the invite to prevent players from misusing the event.

Firstly, the invited users must have a Free Fire account at level 10 or above and have registered it before 29 April to be considered for the invitation. Moreover, an invitee can only be linked to 1 inviter account.

The event interface (Image via Garena)

The rewards in the event are rather attractive. The milestones, along with the corresponding rewards, are as follows:

Invite one friend to receive a 3x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 June 2022)

Invite three friends to receive Gloo Wall – Skull Punker

Invite five friends to receive The Swan emote

Invite seven friends to receive Hope Seeker Bundle

Invite ten friends to receive AWM – Lucky Koi

Meanwhile, invited friends will receive the new Maroon Bomber (Top) for free. All the rewards starting from Gloo Wall kin to AWM – Lucky Koi are very valuable, costing at least a few hundred diamonds. Gamers must meet all the requirements to get the rewards.

Moreover, there are no shortcuts due to the conditions placed above. The only option players have is to ask their friends to join with the link.

Steps to inviting and getting the rewards

Users may follow the steps given below to invite their friends and get the rewards:

Step 1: Players must sign in to their Free Fire MAX account and access the events tab.

Step 2: They should open the Invite & Win interface by clicking on the Go-To button.

Share the unique link with friends (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers may click on the Share Invite Link button and send it to their friends. Once friends join using that link, progress will be counted in the event.

Alternatively, players can provide their code present at the end of the link to their friends, which can then be entered into the event interface to complete the progress. Furthermore, gamers will receive incentives directly.

