Free Fire MAX Legend Unfold Top-Up event: Get free Katana skin, facepaint, and more

It is no secret that Free Fire MAX's top-up event is one of the most highly awaited events in the community. The primary reason for this is that players have the opportunity to claim exclusive and premium-quality cosmetics at absolutely no additional diamond-cost.

The developers rolled out a new top-up event today called the Legend Unfold Top-Up event, which consists of three items: a Katana skin, a Facepaint, and a Flying Slipper. Even though all the rewards from this event are worth it, the Flying Slipper, in particular, is quite unique, which is why users should not miss out on this specific top-up event.

Guide to claiming free items from the Free Fire MAX Legend Unfold top-up event

The Flying Slipper is a unique item (Image via Garena)

The Legend Unfold TopUp event began today (on October 8) and will remain active until October 13. During this event, Free Fire MAX users will need to purchase a top-up of a certain amount of diamonds (in-game currencies) to unlock different rewards.

The diamond top-up requirements and corresponding rewards are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to get Green Edge (Katana skin)

Top up 300 diamonds to get Flying Slipper (possibly a Knife skin)

Top up 500 diamonds to get Legend Unfold Facepaint (Hides Helmet)

Steps to purchase a top-up through the in-game Top-Up Center

Doing diamond top up is quite easy (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX users can complete the event through external top-up methods, but the in-game top-up center is far more convenient. Follow the steps given below to top up the diamonds required to unlock the aforementioned items:

Step 1: First, ensure that you have sufficient balance in your App Store (e.g., Google Play Store) account linked to Free Fire MAX.

Balances required for specific diamond top-ups on the Indian server are as follows:

100 diamonds - INR 80

310 diamonds - INR 250

520 diamonds - INR 400

1060 diamonds - INR 800

2180 diamonds - INR 1,600

5600 diamonds - INR4,000

Based on this information, a maximum of INR 400 is required to unlock all the rewards from the Legend Unfold TopUp event.

Step 2: Next, log into your Free Fire MAX account.

Step 3: Subsequently, tap on the diamond icon located in the top-middle portion of the lobby to enter the top-up section.

Step 4: Then, select the number of diamonds you want to top-up.

Step 5: A payment window will appear asking for payment confirmation. Confirm the payment with your credentials and. after doing so, that specific amount of diamonds will be credited to your FF MAX account.

Steps to claim the top-up event rewards

Top-up events are a great way to acquire in-game cosmetics (Image via Garena)

After completing the top-up process, follow the simple steps below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Hit the diamond icon in the top-middle part of the lobby.

Hit the diamond icon in the top-middle part of the lobby. Step 2: Subsequently, head to the top-up event section by tapping on the "top-up event" tab shown at the end of the left-side menu.

Subsequently, head to the top-up event section by tapping on the "top-up event" tab shown at the end of the left-side menu. Step 3: You will spot 'unlock' buttons alongside the rewards. Click on these to claim the rewards.

Players should note that they must top up the indicated amount of diamonds to claim this event's rewards. They will not receive any of these rewards if they already have diamonds in their accounts.

