3 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (October 2022)

Diamond is an in-game currency in Free Fire MAX that allows users to buy exciting cosmetics and enjoy extra privileges. This is why gamers have a keen desire to get it; however, not everyone can afford to credit diamonds to their FF MAX accounts as it requires spending real money.

Luckily, there are a few ways that non-spending users can make use of to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds at absolutely no cost. That said, they should be mindful of fake sources and ensure that they interact only with legitimate platforms.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal opinion.

3 easy ways to obtain Free Fire MAX diamonds for free

1) Custom room giveaways and local Free Fire MAX tournaments

The Free Fire MAX community is vast. Many content creators on several social media platforms, especially YouTube, do livestreams on a regular basis. They often conduct diamond giveaways for their fans where they make custom rooms and give open invites to the viewers who are watching them live.

All players have to do is find trustworthy FF MAX content creators and get connected to them via the platform. They can then enter their custom matches and compete to win diamonds. Usually, match organizers keep diamond prizes according to Booyah and kill grabs.

Furthermore, many organizations hold daily scrims and tournament matches around the same battle royale title, keeping diamonds as grand prizes. Mobile gamers should participate in these competitions and win diamonds based on their own gaming skills.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a platform where users can submit their opinions on various subjects. After doing so, organizers of the respective surveys reward them with Google Play credits.

Free Fire MAX players can use the application to earn Google Play credits and subsequently buy diamonds in the title via the in-game top-up center, and other offers such as memberships and special airdrops to get more discounts.

All they have to do is install the application from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or any other legitimate source and then sign in. After that, they will have to wait for the surveys to be available for them. Once those are available, users can complete them within a few minutes and earn a certain amount of credits.

However, users should note that getting surveys is a bit infrequent and it is not guaranteed that they will be compensated for every survey that they finish. They should be highly active on the platform to get more surveys and also complete them honestly to ensure that they get credited.

1) Free Fire Advance Server

Free Fire Advance Server is a temporary FF server that is hosted by the developers. This is conducted for inspection of errors and glitches that may be present in newly designed features that are to be released in the global versions in the future.

The job of finding bugs and glitches is done by Advance Server users. To do this, the developers reward them with hundreds and even thousands of diamonds that they can claim in their FF MAX IDs.

The developers open the registrations for the Advance Server almost every two months, i.e., a couple of weeks before every patch update. Anyone can apply to get access to this special client version and win diamonds by reporting ill-functioning elements in the game.

With diamonds earned through the above methods, Free Fire MAX gamers can easily claim Elite Pass offers, make purchases at Mystery Shop events, spin wheels at multiple Luck Royales, and more.

Essentially, they will need to spend considerable minutes and even hours earning free diamonds from the methods described. They will have to keep some patience and then go ahead if they do not want to spend real money on accumulating in-game cosmetics.

