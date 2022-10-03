Free Fire Advance Server registration: Detailed guide to get Activation Code

Bringing in numerous tweaks and fresh elements, Garena's flagship title, Free Fire, comes with a new version almost every two months. For obvious reasons, introducing new gaming mechanisms and features directly to mass users is not systematic as they may contain bugs and glitches.

Hence, the developers do release a testing client version called the Advance Server a couple of weeks before every official patch release. All the changes to be made are first released via the Advance Server to inspect their functionalities.

A considerable number of Free Fire users wish to enroll in the Advance Server to enjoy forthcoming features in advance. However, access to this special version is only made available to a limited number of users.

Comprehensive guide to registering for Free Fire Advance Server and getting the Activation Code

Garena allows all users to apply for the FF Advance Server but only lucky ones get the chance to experience it.

To log into this specific version, users need to have a valid activation code, which is key to entering the temporary server. Users will have to follow the procedure to first apply for the Advance Server and then wait to get the working code.

Once the registrations are open, they can follow the steps below to enroll in any Free Fire Advance Server, notably the OB37 Advance Server:

Step 1: First, you need to go to the official Advance Server website; you can use this link to do so.

Note: The website is not functional on normal days and usually goes live a few days before the registration starts.

Step 2: You will spot a couple of login options on the website; continue with the preferred option. It is recommended to use the credentials that are associated with your FF ID.

Usually two login options are available (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once logged-in, a registration form will appear asking for your details, which may include your email and mobile phone number. Applicants should be highly mindful of providing valid and active information.

Step 4: After registration, you will see a Download APK button, which will allow you to download the APK file of a particular Advance Server. This can only be installed on Android devices i.e., iOS users cannot make use of it.

You can proceed to download and install the file. However, it is advised to do so once you receive the Activation Code.

Step 5: Wait for a positive response from the developers for the Activation Code.

The activation code will be displayed on the same page (Image via Garena)

In most cases, it is instantly provided to lucky applicants as soon as their application is approved. Users should remember that the code can only be used once. After it is used to login to the Advance Server, it cannot be used again.

Therefore, individuals should never share their Activation Codes until they use it for themselves.

Activation code needs to be pasted here (Image via Garena)

To sign into the installed Free Fire Advance Server application, open the app and create a temporary FF account as instructed there. After that, an input box will appear asking for the activation key. Enter it or follow the copy-paste procedure to avoid mistakes and hit Confirm.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India and players from the country should not play the title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

