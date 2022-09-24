Free Fire Season 55 Elite Pass leaks: New outfits, emote, and more

The Elite Pass is one of the various methods players in Free Fire can obtain exclusive cosmetics and other items. Every month, new editions (seasons) of the pass are made available, offering new rewards for users to acquire.

The Season 52 Elite Pass is currently active in the battle royale title, but it will be ending soon. The leaks for Season 55 (December Elite Pass) have already surfaced, and data miners have given fans an idea of the many rewards they will be able to obtain.

The following is a comprehensive look at the leaks concerning the Season 55 Elite Pass.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can continue to enjoy FF MAX as it was not among the suspended applications.

Leaks and other details of Free Fire Season 55 Elite Pass

Start date and price

The pass will begin on 1 December 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Free Fire Season 55 Elite Pass will begin on 1 December after the end of Season 54 in November. It will run for the entire month and expire on 31 December.

The cost of the pass will differ depending on the server users play on. For example, the two different variants of the pass, the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, cost 500 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively, on the Indonesian server. On the other hand, the same is priced at 600 diamonds and 1200 diamonds on the Brazilian server.

Leaked rewards

Smart Clown, one of the data miners, has leaked the different rewards that will be present in the upcoming Elite Pass. Listed below are the various items that can be seen in the video:

Tuk Tuk- Cyan Iceworld at 0 Badge

Cyan Iceworld Avatar at 5 Badges

Triangular Snowflake Avatar at 10 Badges

Silver Frost Jacket at 15 Badges

1x Weapon Royale Voucher at 20 Badges

Bad Hat Banner at 30 Badges

Cyber Frost Jacket and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 40 Badges

Witch of Glaciers Bundle and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 50 Badges

1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 60 Badges

MAG-7 – Drowning Blizzard at 80 Badges

1x Weapon Royale Voucher at 90 Badges

Cold Flow T-Shirt at 100 Badges

Triangular Snowflake Banner at 115 Badges

PLASMA – Drowning Blizzard at 125 Badges

Bad Hat Avatar at 135 Badges

Evolution Stone at 140 Badges

Cyan Iceworld Banner and Bad Hat Loot Box at 150 Badges

Icy Dash Backpack at 180 badges

Winter Climb Backpack and Agile Boxer Emote at 200 Badges

Snow Broom Skyboard and Wizard of Blizzards Bundle at 225 Badges

Apart from these items, tons of other miscellaneous rewards will be available in the Free Fire Season 55 Elite Pass.

Note: This information is based on the leaks, and the items haven't been confirmed by Garena. Rewards on the list may be altered before the official release in December.

