Free Fire Max login problem in India: All you need to know

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on mobile, both in terms of downloads and players. To provide players with an even better gameplay experience, Garena released Free Fire Max sometime ago.

Currently, the game is in its beta phase and is only available in a limited number of countries worldwide.

The game has not yet been made accessible in India. Therefore, Indian users will be presented with a login error. The following article discusses the same in detail.

Login problem in Free Fire Max for Indian users

Indian players cannot play Free Fire Max as it is still unavailable in India (Image via Free Fire Max)

Many YouTubers and websites suggest players download and try out Free Fire Max via third-party sources, which is not legal. Even if Indian users install it, they will not be able to play the game as it is yet to be released in the country. Attempting to do so will result in a login issue.

Since the game is only available in specific countries, only players from those regions will be able to access Free Fire Max.

However, there have been many recent developments and the wait could end very soon for Indian users. According to speculation on the internet, the pre-registration for Free Fire Max in India is likely to kick off on 29 August 2021.

The renowned content creator, Gaming Aura, recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel in which he addressed Free Fire Max's pre-registration in detail. According to him, a specific website link for Free Fire Max will be provided where users can pre-register (similar to the MENA region).

The YouTuber also added that once the registration period is over, users will most likely be able to download the APK of Free Fire Max or find a Google Play Store download link.

With all of these developments, Indian Free Fire players are overjoyed and look forward to the game.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Sabine Algur