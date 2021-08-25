Free Fire Max pre-registration release date revealed for India

Free Fire Max, the enhanced iteration of Free Fire, features improved graphics, lighting, sound effects, and more to provide players with a better gaming experience. It also includes several exclusive features, such as the 360 Degree Lobby.

In April, the pre-registration for the title’s beta commenced for the MENA region, and subsequently, it was released in June.

According to recent developments and leaks, the pre-registration date for Free Fire Max for Indian users is more or less set.

When will Free Fire Max pre-registration start?

Free Fire has attracted a massive player base in India and emerged as one of the most popular titles. The Indian community had been longing for the arrival of the improved variant — Free Fire Max — for quite a while.

The news regarding the commencement of the pre-registration has got players extremely excited as they eagerly wait for the official release.

The pre-registration for the Indian server was initially leaked in a post by prominent data miner Knight Clown. He disclosed that it would begin on 29 August.

Later, Gaming Aura, a well-known caster and content creator, posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he discussed details about Free Fire Max. He stated the same starting date about the pre-registration, i.e., 29 August.

He further talked about several features of the game, including the gameplay.

Gaming Aura also added that the pre-registration would be accessible through the Garena Free Fire website link. Users may likely get the APK or download link on the Play Store once the registration phase ends.

TWO SIDE GAMERS, aka TSG, released a video on their channel too about Free Fire Max. Readers can check it out below:

It is expected that the pre-registration for Free Fire Max will commence very soon. Similar to the MENA region, it can last for a month.

