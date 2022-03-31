×
Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get K.O. Fist and Thrash Metallic Thompson skin in India

New Moco store in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Mar 31, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Feature

A new Moco Store has kicked off the Indian server of Free Fire MAX, which features some of the previously available exclusive items. Gamers can acquire the K.O. Fist skin or the Thompson – Thrash Metallica by spending diamonds.

Cosmetics hold special value in the game. Hence, over the last several months, Garena has regularly reintroduced the previously accessible ones to provide the players with a second shot at acquiring items they had previously missed out on.

This time around, the items are back in the Moco Store, which users generally prefer over other Luck Royales due to assurances of the rewards in a given number of spins.

New Moco Store in Free Fire MAX India server features K.O. Fist and Thrash Metallic Thompson

The new Moco Store has been available since 30 March 2022 and will remain open until 5 April 2022. Gamers have some influence over the prize pool since they must select the desired item from either pool.

After making their choices, users can spin using diamonds to draw a random reward. The advantage of this event is that once players acquire an item, it will not be repeated. Nevertheless, the cost of drawing the following item will increase as well.

The cost of making the spins are as follows:

  • 1st spin: 9 diamonds
  • 2nd spin: 19 diamonds
  • 3rd spin: 49 diamonds
  • 4th spin: 79 diamonds
  • 5th spin: 199 diamonds
  • 6th spin: 499 diamonds

Rewards

Grand Prize

Grand Prizes in the event (Image via Garena)
  • K.O. Fist
  • Hailstone Fist
  • Bone Fist
  • Thompson – Thrash Metallica
  • Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer
  • Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher

Bonus Prize

Bonus rewards (Image via Garena)
  • AN94 Hurricane Delivery
  • AWM – Justice Fighter
  • Name Change Card
  • Full Stealth Backpack
  • Wiggle Walk emote
  • UMP – Violet Terror

Prize Pool

Prize Pool (Image via Garena)
  • MP40 Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate
  • 1x Cube Fragment
  • Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
  • 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 30 April 2022)
  • Two previously selected items

Steps to accessing the Moco Store in Free Fire MAX and collecting the rewards

Here are the steps to acquire the rewards through the new Moco Store:

Step 1: You should first open Luck Royale within Free Fire MAX and then click on Luck Royale from the menu on the left-hand side.

Step 2: You must navigate through this section and click on the Moco Store.

Step 3: Finally, you must select one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize before making the spins.

Since the overall cost of drawing the six rewards is much lower, it offers good value to the players. Thus, gamers can certainly spend the diamonds during the Luck Royale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
