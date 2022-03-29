How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX Season 46 Elite Pass

Elite Pass Season 46 will culminate after 31 March 2022, and Garena Free Fire MAX players will need diamonds for the next season. Apart from the Elite Pass, diamonds are essential to buy other items in the game. Players must spend real money to acquire diamonds, which make them precious.

Plenty of diamond hacks listed online are fraudulent, and they often trap many users. The reason behind the popularity of such hacks and tools is the players who don't spend money on items in Free Fire MAX. Thus, they should avoid them and look for legitimate methods to get diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Ways to obtain free diamonds in Season 46

1) GPT apps and websites

Poll Pay provides gift cards for iTunes, Amazon, Xbox, Play Store, and more (Image via Google Play Store)

One can find a plethora of GPT (get-paid-to) apps or sites that grant free rewards upon completing specific tasks. Users can claim rewards via such apps, including gift cards and vouchers for different platforms like Amazon, PayPal, iTunes, Google Play, Netflix, etc.

The tasks that feature in the apps include answering quizzes and taking surveys. In addition, some of the applications feature tasks like watching videos. Thus, after acquiring Google Play gift cards from apps like Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, PollPe, Swagbucks, etc., one can use the same to buy diamonds.

2) Google Opnion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards generates surveys related to users' travel and search history (Image via Google Play Store)

Google's Survey app generates several questions based on users' travel history and recent search activity. Sometimes players also get surveys based on highly random subjects. Thus, players can acquire Google Play balance after answering the questions.

However, users must note that the frequency of generation of surveys in Google Opinion Rewards is low.

3) Redeem codes

Players can obtain free rewards in Free Fire MAX using redemption codes with 12 or 16 characters (Image via Garena)

The rewards redemption website allows users to attain free rewards using special codes. These rewards include loadout accessories, cards, vouchers, item skins, outfits, gloo walls, emotes, coins, and sometimes diamonds. Therefore, 12/16-character redemption codes are worth trying if players want to get diamond rewards.

4) Free giveaways

Another way for players to receive free diamond rewards in Free Fire MAX is to take part in giveaways. The Free Fire MAX content creators often organize these giveaway contests. Hence, one can follow the YouTubers or Streamers to get a shot at the free diamond rewards.

In addition to that, players can also participate in custom room championships often listed on Discord servers of famous YouTubers. Thus, players with a skill-set can grab diamond rewards by claiming booyah in custom room challenges.

Edited by Shaheen Banu