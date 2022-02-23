Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get legendary Gloo Wall skin and bundles this week

Multiple iterations of the Moco Store have been added to Free Fire MAX this year itself, which has offered several exclusive rewards. Many players have gone all-in and spent diamonds as they are guaranteed items in a given number of attempts.
These rewards would cost much higher in the store if gamers were to purchase them.
The next iteration of the event has been added recently, and users have the opportunity to get exclusive cosmetics. The bundle and the Gloo Wall skins, on the other hand, are mutually exclusive, meaning that they cannot obtain both at the same time.
Moco Store brings exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX
The Moco Store opened today, and players will be able to access it in Free Fire MAX until 1 March 2022. Gamers have an influence on the prize pool since they can choose two items that they wish to receive in the prize pool.
Moreover, players must utilize diamonds to obtain the prizes, which will gradually increase as the same item is not repeated.
The list of items available are as follows:
Grand Prizes
- B’lue Wave Bundle
- The Eternal Spirit Bundle
- The Elusive Soul Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Booyah Day
- Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine
- Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020
Bonus Prizes
- Kord – Goldrim Tribute
- MAG-7 – FFWS 2021
- G18 – Persia Prowess
- Name Change Card
- Otho character
- Challenge On emote
Reward pool
- Futuristic Scar Weapon Loot Crate
- 1x Cube Fragment
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 March 2022)
- Two other selected items from the prize pool
Steps to obtain the rewards in Free Fire MAX
Gamers can access the Moco Store rewards through the following steps:
Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section within Free Fire MAX and select one item from each prize section.
Step 2: After selecting the rewards, press the confirm button. Subsequently, you can make the desired number of spins to attain the rewards.
Since players can receive all six items for a total of 834 diamonds, this is a fantastic offer that they should not pass up if they have an adequate number of diamonds. If players decide to acquire an outfit, Gloo Wall skin or the gun skin from the stop, this would cost them much more than this even with 50% discount.