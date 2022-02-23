Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get legendary Gloo Wall skin and bundles this week

Multiple iterations of the Moco Store have been added to Free Fire MAX this year itself, which has offered several exclusive rewards. Many players have gone all-in and spent diamonds as they are guaranteed items in a given number of attempts.

These rewards would cost much higher in the store if gamers were to purchase them.

The next iteration of the event has been added recently, and users have the opportunity to get exclusive cosmetics. The bundle and the Gloo Wall skins, on the other hand, are mutually exclusive, meaning that they cannot obtain both at the same time.

Moco Store brings exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX

The Moco Store opened today, and players will be able to access it in Free Fire MAX until 1 March 2022. Gamers have an influence on the prize pool since they can choose two items that they wish to receive in the prize pool.

Moreover, players must utilize diamonds to obtain the prizes, which will gradually increase as the same item is not repeated.

The list of items available are as follows:

Grand Prizes

The grand prizes (Image via Garena)

B’lue Wave Bundle

The Eternal Spirit Bundle

The Elusive Soul Bundle

Gloo Wall – Booyah Day

Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine

Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020

Bonus Prizes

Bonus Prizes (Image via Garena)

Kord – Goldrim Tribute

MAG-7 – FFWS 2021

G18 – Persia Prowess

Name Change Card

Otho character

Challenge On emote

Reward pool

The final prize pool (Image via Garena)

Futuristic Scar Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 March 2022)

Two other selected items from the prize pool

Steps to obtain the rewards in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can access the Moco Store rewards through the following steps:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section within Free Fire MAX and select one item from each prize section.

Once the prizes have been selected, they cannot be changed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After selecting the rewards, press the confirm button. Subsequently, you can make the desired number of spins to attain the rewards.

Since players can receive all six items for a total of 834 diamonds, this is a fantastic offer that they should not pass up if they have an adequate number of diamonds. If players decide to acquire an outfit, Gloo Wall skin or the gun skin from the stop, this would cost them much more than this even with 50% discount.

Edited by Saman