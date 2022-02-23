M8N'S Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and more in February 2022

The Free Fire community includes some players recognized for their excellent gaming skills in their own country and adored by users throughout the world. M8N is one such content creator who plays on the Middle East server but has attracted a dedicated global audience with his gameplay highlights.

The YouTuber from Egypt has accumulated 6.87 million subscribers, gaining more than 10k in the last 30 days. Additionally, he commands a significant following on Instagram with close to 982k followers.

What is M8N’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

M8N’s Free Fire MAX ID is 608823917, and the user’s lifetime and ranked stats as of 23 February 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

M8N's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has registered 19664 squad matches to his name and emerged with 55372 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 9.87%. He has recorded 55372 frags while upholding a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The YouTuber has participated in 3263 duo games and scored 835 wins, leading to a win rate of 25.58%. He has claimed 12751 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.25.

Finally, he has 1372 appearances in the solo games with 241 victories, resulting in a win rate of 17.56%. M8N has chalked up 4640 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Ranked stats

M8N's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has contested 35 ranked squad matches this season and outperformed the opposition five times, registering a win rate of 14.28%. In these matches, he has a kill tally of 133, accruing a K/D ratio of 4.43.

The content creator has a single solo match to his name while attaining three kills at a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: M8N’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild

M8N's guild (Image via Garena)

M8N is a part of the Great Wall guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 63591073.

Monthly income

His viewership in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

M8N is estimated to earn in the range of $464 - $7.4K every month through his YouTube channel. The yearly income is approximately around $5.6K and $89.1K.

YouTube channel

M8N started his YouTube channel in April 2018 and, in less than four years, he has uploaded over 200 videos, which have gained more than 410 million views. Even though his last video was uploaded on 26 January 2022, he has gained over 1.855 million views in the last 30 days.

