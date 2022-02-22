TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more (February 2022)

Two Side Gamers is one of the go-to channels for many Indian Free Fire gamers for engaging and entertaining content. It is managed by the brother duo of Jash “TSG Jash” Dhoka and Ritik “TSG Ritik” Jain.

They are also the founders of the TSG Army team, with Ritik serving as a member of the team. The team was victorious in the Booyah Open 2021 tournament.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352, and his in-game stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ritik's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has featured in 12605 squad matches games and outperformed opponents 2362 times, estimating a win rate of 18.73%. He has secured 28506 frags, registering a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The YouTuber has won 260 of 2376 duo games, corresponding to a 10.94% win rate. He has accumulated 4539 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The professional player competed in 945 solo games, scoring 69 Booyahs and resulting in a win rate of 7.30%. With 2031 kills, TSG Ritik has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ritik's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has played nine squad games but is yet to secure a victory. The player has taken out 33 opponents, which provides him with a K/D ratio of 3.67.

The YouTuber has taken part in a single solo match but is yet to notch a win or a kill.

Note: TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Ritik's guild details (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik is a part of the TSG Esportz guild, which is led by TSG Legend. He is in Gold 4 and Bronze 3 in BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked, respectively.

Monthly income

Two Side Gamers' earnings(Image via Social Blade)

The Two Side Gamers channel generates a monthly revenue of $13K - $207.3K with the yearly estimates in the range of $155.5K and $2.5M.

YouTube channel

The Two Side Gamers channel started in October 2018, and they have built a reputation for themselves in the Indian community over the years. They regularly churn out content and currently have over 1500 uploads on the channel. These videos have gained 1.640 billion views in total.

They have also recently crossed the milestone of 10 million subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish