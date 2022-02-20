OP Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, monthly income and more (February 2022)

Vincenzo is a well-known Free Fire content creator from the Middle East server who has managed to build a following in the given region and worldwide. Players regularly flock to his YouTube channel, which has more than 6.83 million subscribers, to watch electrifying gameplay highlights.

The player is growing rapidly every month, and his subscriber count has climbed by 30k in the previous 30 days. Although Vincenzo has uploaded only a handful of videos in the given period, the viewership has increased by 3.813 million.

OP Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

His Free Fire MAX ID is 437144862. Vincenzo's lifetime and ranked stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has 86k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

OP Vincenzo has competed in 23430 squad games and triumphed 3851 times, acquiring a 16.43%-win rate. He has secured 86790 kills with 31863 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.43 and a headshot rate of 36.71%.

The content creator has won 305 of the 1754 duo matches, retaining a win percentage of 17.38%. With 5171 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.57. Along with this, he has bagged 1035 headshots for a headshot percentage of 20.02%.

He has played even fewer solo matches with only 1182 appearances while attaining 109 Booyahs, translating into a win ratio of 9.22%. Vincenzo has racked up 3016 kills, and 688 of these are registered as headshots at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.81, with the headshot rate standing at 22.81%

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has two victories this season (Image via Garena)

This season, OP Vincenzo has featured in 17 squad games and has scored only two victories while managing a win rate of 11.76%. In this process, he has notched 57 eliminations, with 54 headshots corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.80 and a headshot ratio of 84.21%.

Note: OP Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Vincenzo's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Vincenzo's monthly income in the range of $953 - $15.3K. The approximated yearly earnings at the current level are around $11.4K - $183K.

YouTube channel

Since late December, Vincenzo's YouTube channel has been up, and the player has managed to rake in a vast following. He has over 450 uploads which have earned 462 million views combined. Moreover, in the last 12 months, the YouTuber has accumulated roughly 1.4 million subscribers.

