UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Ayush Dubey is popularly known in the Indian Free Fire community by his in-game alias, UnGraduate Gamer (which is also the name of his YouTube channel). He is among the most successful content creators in the country, with more than 7.72 million subscribers on his primary channel.

He posts gameplay, pranks, challenges, montages, and more. In the last 30 days alone, the gamer has garnered 28.019 million views, demonstrating his popularity within the community.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

His Free Fire MAX ID is 256205699. UnGraduate Gamer’s stats as of 21 February 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has competed in 30723 squad matches and gained victories 8887 times, resulting in a win rate of 28.92%. With 111932 eliminations, the content creator upholds a K/D ratio of 5.13.

He has played 734 duo matches and has acquired 161 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 21.93%. Ayush has taken down 1967 opponents, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has featured in 703 solo matches and has claimed 162 Booyahs, adding to a win rate of 23.04%. UnGraduate Gamer has recorded 2544 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 4.70.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

UG Ayush has participated in 43 squad games and secured 14 victories, maintaining a win rate of 32.55%. The content creator has notched 206 frags with a K/D ratio of 7.10.

He has not played in any other ranked games in the latest season.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer’s stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Guild details of UnGraduate Gamer (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer is the leader of the UG Empire guild in Free Fire MAX. He is placed in Diamond 4 in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

UnGraduate Gamer's earnings through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Ayush’s income from the UnGraduate Gamer channel to be within the range of $7K - $112.1K. The yearly estimated earnings at the current viewership level are around $84.1K and $1.3M.

YouTube channel

Ayush began regularly posting Free Fire videos to the channel in January 2019 and reached the coveted one million subscriber milestone in the same year. He has uploaded over 700 videos, garnering a total of 1.05 billion views. The channel has amassed 2.7 million subscribers in the last year alone.

