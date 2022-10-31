Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get rare Ember Fist and other rewards

MMoco Store has finally arrived on the Free Fire MAX India server, bringing with it exclusive pet skins and other rewards. This Luck Royale provides a reasonable degree of control over the prize pool besides the assurance of obtaining the rewards, making it extremely desirable.

The ongoing event kicked off on October 31, 2022, and will be available for players until November 6, 2022. You will first have to select the desired grand and the bonus prize and later spend diamonds to acquire the rewards.

The following is a comprehensive guide to the new Moco Store event in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store provides attractive fist skins and other rewards

The Free Fire MAX Moco Store has two distinct reward sections: Grand Prize and Bonus Prize. You will have to select one item from each pool that you wish to acquire. The available rewards are as follows:

Grand Prizes

Grand Prizes in Moco Stoer (Image via Garena)

Ember Fist

Mythos Fist

Limitless Punch

Moco’s Arc

Katana – Ice Feather

Katana – Spirited Overseers

Bonus Prizes

Bonus Prizes in Moco Stoer (Image via Garena)

G18 – Ice Bones

M500 – Fire Bones

Crystal Moony Deluxe Bundle

Zapping Dreki Deluxe Bundle

Undead Rockie Bundle

Name Change Card

TThe pet and its skin are included in the three Deluxe Bundle bundles, making them valuable Bonus Prize rewards. You cannot obtain the items directly after selecting them. However, you must spend diamonds to spin the wheel and receive the rewards at random.

The Moco Store has a separate prize pool for drawing the rewards, and this one includes the following items:

The prize pool for drawing rewards (Image via Garena)

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Two previously selected items

In the Moco Store, as with the Faded Wheel, there is no set price for drawing the rewards. The cost of drawing the items will gradually rise as you will no longer be able to obtain previously obtained rewards. The specifics for the prices are as follows:

The price of making spins in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 99 diamonds

5th spin – 199 diamonds

6th spin – 499 diamonds

Thus, you are guaranteed to obtain the selected grand and bonus prize alongside four other items for 874 diamonds, which offers an excellent bargain irrespective of the items selected.

Steps to draw rewards from the ongoing Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX and select the Moco Store featuring fist skins.

You must be careful while making the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the desired items from each prize pool. Click the confirm button and then proceed ahead.

You must be careful while selecting because you cannot revert back after selecting the prize pool.

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards.

Since the grand prize may be won on the final spin, only those with sufficient in-game currency to complete all spins should continue.

