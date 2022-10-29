How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free Gloo Wall skin and loot box

The Shiba Top-Up has made its way to Free Fire MAX's Indian server in the wake of the conclusion of the 100% Bonus Top-Up event. The event features an attractive loot box and Gloo Wall skin for free upon reaching the specified top-up threshold.

This top-up event commenced today, i.e., October 29, 2022, and will be accessible until November 2, 2022. Players will be delighted with its release, given the value it brings to the community. All they have to do is purchase 300 diamonds to net both incentives.

Read through for a detailed guide to purchasing diamonds and collecting free rewards in the battle royale title.

Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get a free Gloo Wall skin and loot box

You may purchase diamonds and then collect the corresponding rewards by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX app and head to the game's top-up section.

Complete the payment to receive diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the button below the desired diamond pack from the list of available options. Complete the purchase by making the payment. The diamonds will soon reflect in your account.

The available top-up options in Free Fire MAX are:

The price of diamonds in the store (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds at INR 80

310 diamonds at INR 250

520 diamonds at INR 400

1060 diamonds at INR 800

2180 diamonds at INR 1600

5600 diamonds at INR 4000

The requirements for the Shiba Top-Up event are as follows:

The requirements of the top-up event (Image via Garena)

Get a free Hungry Doge Loot Box on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get a free Gloo Wall – Winter Shiba on the purchase of 300 diamonds

These two requirements need not be fulfilled separately, and they add up, too. As a result, you only need to purchase a total of 300 diamonds to get a loot box alongside the exclusive Gloo Wall skin.

Therefore, purchasing the pack with 310 diamonds for INR 250 will deliver the most value. It is unnecessary to get a larger pack; if you have such plans, you can save for the next event to get even more rewards.

Click on the calendar icon to open the event section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once diamonds are credited to your account, you can manually collect the two rewards from the event's section. It can be accessed by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side.

Select the Shiba Top-Up section and collect the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the Shiba Top-Up tab in Free Fire MAX and then hit the Claim button beside the rewards to obtain the items.

Lastly, you may equip the loot box and Gloo Wall skin from the vault section.

A mythic loot box costs at least 299 diamonds in the store, whereas a comparable Gloo Wall retails for around 599. Both of these are available at zero cost during the event. These items are considered free because they do not require any diamond expenditure but simply the acquisition of the requisite amount.

In addition, you should not be concerned if you cannot get diamonds at present because such events are frequently added to Free Fire MAX.

