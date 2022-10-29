MDs Games Station's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, monthly income, and more in 2022

Millions of Indian Free Fire MAX players tune in to the MDs Games Station YouTube channel to watch engaging videos related to the battle royale title.

The channel has 2.67 million subscribers, and its videos cover different topics like ongoing in-game events and the Elite Pass. It is run by MD Suweb Ansari, who is also commonly known as MDs Games Station.

The content creator started many other YouTube channels to capitalize on the popularity of the primary one. This includes MDs Reloaded, which has 108k subscribers, and MDs Live Station, which has 88.6k subscribers.

MDs Games Station's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

MDs Games Station's Free Fire MAX ID is 663003481. His stats as of 29 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

MDs Games Station BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

MDs Games Station has emerged victorious in 72 of the 1100 solo matches he has played in Free Fire MAX, making his win rate 6.54%. He has bagged 2000 frags, 638 of which are registered as headshots. This means his K/D ratio is 1.95, and his headshot percentage is 31.90%.

The YouTuber has won 211 times in 1582 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 13.37%. He has racked up 3197 eliminations and 795 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.33 and a headshot percentage of 24.87%.

MDs Games Station has competed in 5427 squad matches, winning 1119 times and recording a win rate of 20.61%. With 11717 kills and 2459 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.72 and a headshot percentage of 20.99.

BR Ranked stats

MDs Games Station's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

MDs Games Station has played eight solo matches in the current ranked season but failed to secure a single victory. However, he has registered 18 frags and three headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.25 and his headshot percentage 16.67%.

The content creator has also won four of the 14 ranked duo matches he has featured in, maintaining a win rate of 28.57%. With 61 frags and 21 headshots under his belt, he has a K/D ratio of 6.10 and a headshot percentage of 34.43%.

MDs Games Station has six Booyahs in 18 ranked squad games this Free Fire MAX ranked season, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has 55 frags and 18 headshots to his name, recording a K/D ratio of 4.58 and a headshot percentage of 32.73%.

Note: MDs Games Station's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

The player's guild details (Image via Garena)

MDs Games Station is the leader of the Team MDs guild, whose ID is 64726545. He is ranked in Diamond 3 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Platinum 1 in CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

MDs Games Station's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that MDs Games Station's monthly YouTube revenue is between $683 and $10.9k. According to the website, his annual income falls within the range of $8.2k and $131.2k.

YouTube channel

MDs Games Station started his YouTube journey in early 2018 and has consistently posted videos about Free Fire. The channel crossed 500k subscribers in mid-2020 and surpassed the one-million mark in the same year. This number has increased significantly and now stands at 2.67 million.

MDs Games Station has over 660 videos on his primary channel. They have collectively received more than 336 million views.

According to Social Blade, the channel has expanded by 10k subscribers and 2.732 million video views in the last month.

