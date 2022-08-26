5 tips to get more kills and headshots in Free Fire MAX (August 2022)

The popular battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, has established a competitive environment in the community. Gamers need to showcase their excellent gaming skills to get the spotlight.

Kill count and headshot rate are two of the most attractive stats in players' in-game profiles. They can distinguish themselves from others by maintaining higher stats.

However, eliminating opponents is not easy. It becomes even more challenging when users want to achieve maximum eliminations while hitting headshots. Nonetheless, adopting a few strategies can significantly increase their ability to battle like pros.

Helpful Free Fire MAX pointers to boost kill count and headshot rate

5) Play with team that coordinates

For obvious reasons, mobile gamers should play with a like-minded team rather than matchmaking with random players in duo and squad matches.

Teammates maintaining proper coordination can implement tactics efficiently and, as a result, accumulate eliminations effortlessly. However, this is only beneficial if users are ready to go ahead as a team.

This pointer is a must for squads battling in ranked and esports tournament matches.

4) Camp shelters of hot-drop zones

Free Fire MAX serves gamers with multiple thrilling maps, having distinct drop locations. While they do not often land in specific locations, some locations are marked by most players in every match, making them hot drops.

By landing on such hot drops, they will have the chance to grab maximum kills. That said, there is a very high risk of being eliminated early. Therefore, users should camp in shelters around the location and wait for the right time to begin fights.

3) Show aggressive playing style

There are generally two playing styles in Free Fire MAX: passive and aggressive. In the former, gamers spend their time on the battlefield surviving and avoiding chaotic situations. In the latter, they must show aggression and frequently get involved in combat.

During combat, aggressive players should try to rush at their foes and build their mindset to eliminate their opponents or get eliminated instantly.

An ideal Free Fire MAX character combination will help users build an aggressive playstyle. Wukong and Moco are two prime character choices for aggressive gameplay.

2) Follow sit-up procedure to increase accuracy of shot

The main barriers to making headshots are accuracy issues and the default aim lock. While shooting, the aim more often gets locked to the enemy's body and does not even inflict damage.

This problem can be solved by following the sit-up technique. In this, whenever the aim locks, players have to crouch once and stand up again immediately. This technique also improves precision in shots and hence increases the odds of hitting one-tap headshots.

Characters such as Laura and D-Bee can be equipped to boost the accuracy of guns. Gun skins with enhanced accuracy and fire rate attributes will supplement said characters.

1) Drag fire button while shooting

Dragging the fire button is the most effective way to land headshots, as users need to pull it towards the head of the enemy while firing. SMGs and ARs are the best firearms for drag headshots.

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX, specifically the general sensitivity settings, are crucial for drag shot tricks. It can be set to 100 for low-end devices, 80-95 for mid-end devices, and 75-85 for high-end devices.

However, the red-dot sensitivity settings are significant to land headshots in scope-in conditions. This setting controls the movement of the camera angle while scoped in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

