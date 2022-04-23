Top 5 Free Fire gun skins to deal high damage in April 2022

Gun skins generally look amazing in Free Fire. They allow players to customize the weapon's look and style, but esthetics aside, they affect the gun by adding certain buffs and debuffs.

Although the debuffs are nowhere near the bonuses received, users need to balance them to get the most out of the firearm. While there are many gun skins to choose from, using those that deal the greatest damage will be beneficial.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

These Free Fire gun skins allow players to inflict more damage on opponents

5) Viper Gangster

The Viper Gangster skin is tailor-made for the M60 LMG, and for good reason. Given the weapon's firepower in Free Fire, being able to inflict more damage makes perfect sense.

However, there is a small price that users will have to pay to earn this bonus damage. The gun skin lowers the reload speed of the weapon, making it dicey during a stressful gunfight.

4) Flaming Red and Flaming Dragon

When it comes to good AK gun skins in Free Fire, the Flaming Red and Flaming Dragon have little competition. These two are perfect for this weapon, increasing the damage output significantly.

Aside from the more severe damage, gamers will also enjoy the bonus range and rate of fire for the respective gun skin. On the downside, both skins reduce the weapon's magazine size, which may be an issue for those relying on sustained firing.

3) Ruby Bride

As it stands, the AN94 is a formidable weapon in combat. It offers high damage, which comes at the cost of high recoil. Nevertheless, players who can control it will benefit greatly.

When combined with the Ruby Bride gun skin, the lethality of the weapon increases as the damage is buffed and it gains armor penetration. In theory, a skilled user can mow multiple opponents with a single magazine.

2) Vampire

What makes the FAMAS a dangerous weapon in Free Fire is its 'triple threat' feature, which shoots three bullets in a single burst. If all three shots hit the target's head, the odds of survival are low.

Using the Vampire gun skin on FAMAS makes it even more deadly. It adds extra damage and increases the size of the magazine. However, the effective range of the weapon is also reduced.

Thankfully, this shouldn't be an issue as the firearm is best suited for mid-range combat.

1) Mechanical

There's nothing better than the Mechanical when it comes to gun skins that are perfect for the MP40 SMG. It not only increases the damage output but the range as well. Since the weapon can't be fitted with a scope, this helps users shoot further.

On the downside, the gun skin reduces reload speed slightly. While the MP40 does have a decent reload speed, it's not the best in the game. Gamers will have to be careful during combat as reloading will take more time than usual.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

