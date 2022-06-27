3 best Free Fire MAX character combinations for aggressive playstyle in June 2022

Free Fire MAX gives players a wide variety of characters to choose from. These options might be active or passive depending on their unique abilities, cooldown time, and activation process.

As such, users can stack the skills of multiple characters to enjoy their abilities all at once. To do so, they must buy skill slots by paying diamond or gold coins (in-game currencies).

Most readers prefer an aggressive stance when it comes to close-quarter fights and prefer rush gameplay to increase their kill count. Such individuals can choose the character combinations given below.

These character combinations increase chances of survival and kills for rush gameplay in Free Fire MAX

1) Skyler + D-Bee + Kapella + Maro

This combination increases damage done (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler can destroy up to five gloo walls within 50 meters using his sonic wave. He can also recover 4 HP every time a gloo wall is deployed. However, the recovery effects do not stack. The Free Fire MAX character also has a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

This passive character is capable of improving the movement speed of the players by 10% if they are shooting and moving at the same time. The accuracy also gets increased by 20%.

Kapella: Healing Song

The effects of healing items and healing skills increase by 10% each. When teammates are knocked down, their HP loss will be reduced by 20% if they have a Kapella on the team.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

The damage inflicted upon the enemies is increased by 5% depending on the distance. Marked enemies suffer 1% more damage.

2) Chrono + Hayato + Jota + Alvaro

A potent defense and offense combo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chrono: Time Turner

Using his ability, Chrono can block 800 damage by creating a force field. It lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown of 160 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido

Whenever the maximum HP is reduced by 10%, this Free Fire MAX character's armor penetration ability increases by 7.5%.

Jota: Sustained Raids

If users can hit their opponents using guns, their HP increases. Jota can also recover 10% of maximum HP if mobile gamers successfully knock out their enemy.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro can increase explosive weapon damage by 10%. There is a boost of 7% in the range of damage inflicted.

3) Alok + Shirou + Otho + Jai

Another all-round useful combination (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alok: Drop the Beat

This active character can create a 5-meter aura that helps improve the movement and sprinting speeds by 10%. He is also capable of recovering 5 HP per second for 5 seconds for players within the aura. The cooldown of Alok's skill is 70 seconds.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If users are able to hit their enemies located within 80 meters, the latter is marked for six seconds. The first shot targeted towards this opponent after being tagged has 50% more armor penetration. Shirou is the only passive character in Free Fire MAX with a cooldown time (25 seconds).

Otho: Memory Mist

If mobile gamers are able to eradicate an opponent successfully, the position of other enemies within a range of 25 meters will be revealed to the player and his teammates.

Jai: Raging Reload

During intense fights, Jai is a good resource as he helps in automatically reloading the gun by 30% of its maximum magazine capacity whenever users take down an enemy. The ability only works if Free Fire MAX gamers use assault rifles, sub-machine guns, shotguns, and pistols.

Disclaimer: The list is not ranked and reflects the author's opinions. No character has been repeated to give more choices. Additionally, the abilities stated below are at their lowest level in Free Fire MAX.

