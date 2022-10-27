How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in October 2022

Garena's popular Battle Royale titles, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, offer an assortment of interesting features. Gamers can enjoy identical and engaging gameplay in both offerings while also getting to customize their in-game appearance with different items. However, most accessories in either title cost real money in the form of diamonds.

Players who are new to Free Fire should note that diamonds are one of the primary means of completing in-game transactions alongside gold. However, unlike the latter, which is freely obtainable, one will have to spend real money to collect diamonds in Garena's popular BR shooters. That said, there are a couple of ways to get the currency for free.

Best ways to acquire free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX

1) Get-paid-to applications and websites

The easiest and most comfortable way to get free diamonds is through get-paid-to applications and websites. On them, you can acquire gift cards after performing specific tasks and utilize the rewards in the game to obtain diamonds.

Some of the most popular GPT apps are Swagbucks, Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, and Google Opinion Rewards, which offer gift cards or virtual money. The majority of these options feature surveys that provide the aforementioned rewards.

Besides the surveys, you can also find tasks that involve watching videos, playing games, getting shopping bonuses, participating in quizzes, etc., through which you can get gift cards or virtual money.

Once you have acquired enough rewards via the tasks, you can redeem the same and use them in Garena Free Fire MAX to claim diamonds. This way, you don't have to spend real money on the in-game top-up service.

2) Redemption codes

Light Fest Livestream offered redemption codes for free diamonds (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another legitimate way to get the in-game currency for free is to use redemption codes. You can acquire an active one and use it on the official reward redemption website associated with Free Fire MAX to redeem diamonds.

However, redemption codes are released on rare and special occasions for specific servers. Recently, Indian fans were able to get enough for 10,000 diamonds (200 redemption limit) via Light Fest Livestream. Hence, you should keep an eye out for redemption codes and use them to claim free diamond bundles.

3) Giveaways from streamers

Like redemption codes, giveaway streams from various YouTubers are another great way to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. However, you must remember that such contests are purely luck-based, and not everyone will receive the rewards.

Besides giveaway streams, many pro players/YouTubers organize custom room matches within their capacity. To participate in them, you must join the Discord servers of popular streamers and enter their custom room contests to grab free diamonds.

Diamonds are crucial for in-game transactions. However, not everyone wants to spend money on the title. Thus, many tend to utilize unfair methods like diamond hacks and generators to acquire currency for free. However, such methods only end in scams or account suspensions. Thus, one should avoid them at any cost.

