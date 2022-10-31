Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX ID, in-game stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in 2022

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly known as GT King, is the driving force behind the immensely popular Free Fire YouTube channel Gaming Tamizhan. The content creator is recognized for his content in Tamil and has racked up more than 3.4 million subscribers in total.

Following the success of his primary channel, Ravichandra has launched two other channels: Gaming Tamizhan Official (745k subscribers) and Vlogger Tamizhan (315k subscribers). The content creator has also amassed 568k followers on Instagram.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX ID is 287597612. He is ranked Silver 1 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Diamond 1 in CS-Ranked Season 15. His detailed in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

Gaming Tamizhan's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has featured in 680 solo encounters and prevailed over foes 48 times to attain a win rate of 7.05%. Additionally, he has finished in the top ten 177 times while taking down 1452 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.30. He has dished out an average damage per match of 536.

Gaming Tamizhan registered 163 Booyahs in 1815 duo encounters, earning him a win rate of 8.98%. In addition to the wins, the content creator has 463 top five finishes and has secured 3444 eliminations to record a K/D ratio of 2.08. During these games, GT King has maintained an average damage per match of 676.

Gaming Tamizhan has also bagged 3659 victories in 18348 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 19.94%. He has been placed in the top three 5954 times and has taken out a total of 52281 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.56. He has dealt an average of 1083 damage per squad match.

BR Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has not played a single ranked single solo, duo, or squad match in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30.

CS Career stats

Gaming Tamizhan's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has participated in 5326 squad matches and has acquired 3548 wins, resulting in a win rate of 66.62%. He has 27397 eliminations in the mode and maintains a KDA of 2.32 alongside an average damage per match of 2405.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 31 October 2022 and will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Gaming Tamizhan's estimated income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ravichandra Vigneshwer’s estimated monthly income through his Gaming Tamizhan YouTube channel is between $1.2K and $19.3K. The website estimates his earnings for the entire year to be in the range of $14.5K and $231.3K.

YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwer began the Gaming Tamizhan channel in January 2019 and has been consistent with Free Fire content. He has uploaded around 900 videos that have garnered over 402 million views.

The channel reached the milestone of one million subscribers during the second half of 2020, and the number doubled in 2021. Earlier this year, he surpassed three million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, the content creator garnered over 10,000 subscribers and 4.818 million video views in the previous month.

Poll : 0 votes