Y Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Yuvraj Prajapati, often known as Y Gaming in the Free Fire MAX community, is one of several content creators who have established a name by riding the popularity wave of Garena's battle royale titles. His eponymous YouTube channel has already accomplished more than 862k subscribers.

The content creator regularly uploads pranks, gameplay clips, and more on the primary channel. He also runs a second channel, Yuvraj Prajapati, where he uploads similar content.

Y Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Y Gaming's Free Fire MAX UID number is 1256301736. His stats in the battle royale title as of 30 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Y Gaming has played more squad matches (Image via Garena)

The internet star has remained undefeated 117 times in the 2635 solo matches, registering a win rate of 4.44%. Yuvraj has taken down 3947 opponents in the mode while acquiring 1063 headshots to retain a K/D ratio of 1.57 and a headshot ratio of 26.93%.

Y Gaming has also made 1735 appearances in the duo matches and outclassed the opposition 156 times, equaling an 8.99%-win rate. In the process, the YouTuber has bagged 2847 eliminations and notched 606 headshots, accruing a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot ratio of 21.29%.

Finally, in the 4609 squad matches, his team has finished first on 699 occasions, contributing to a win percentage of 15.16%. He has 8308 frags while securing 1561 headshots, scoring a K/D ratio of 2.12 and a headshot rate of 18.79%.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber has featured in five ranked squad games (Image via Garena)

Y Gaming has joined five ranked solo games in Free Fire MAX ranked season 30 and has failed to register a single win. At the same time, he has scored one frag with a headshot to score a K/D ratio of 0.2 and a headshot rate of 100%.

He is yet to play any other ranked games.

CS Career stats

Y Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 4298 Clash Squad games and has bettered the opposition 2393 times, acquiring a win rate of 55.67%. With 19920 eliminations and 7670 headshots to his name, Yuvraj maintains a KDA of 1.79 and a headshot rate of 38.50%.

Note: Y Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats are accurate as of 30 October 2022. They will change as he continues to feature in battle royale matches.

Guild and in-game rank

Y Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Yuvraj is the leader of the Y Gaming guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 1011184902. He was placed in Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked season and Heroic in the CS-Ranked season.

Estimated monthly YouTube income

Y Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the statistics posted on Social Blade, Y Gaming is estimated to generate monthly revenue of $1.2K and $19.4K. The projected earnings figures for the entire year lie between $14.5K and $232.8K.

YouTube channel

Yuvraj Prajapati has been operating the Y Gaming channel for quite a few years and now enjoys a sizable audience on the Google-owned platform. He has uploaded just over 180 videos that collectively racked in 110k followers and earned thousands of subscribers.

The Y Gaming channel surpassed 100k subscribers in mid-2021, and the count doubled during the year. The content creator also accomplished 500k subscribers in early 2022, and this count continues to grow even further.

According to Social Blade, over the last 30 days, Yuvraj's channel has gained 39k subscribers and 4.849 million.

