Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get Ultimate Achiever Fist and other rewards

Luck Royales are one of the many reliable sources for Free Fire MAX players to satiate their hunger for in-game items. Garena has brought in a new Moco Store, with one such Luck Royale featuring a bevy of attractive rewards that are categorized into two separate sections – Grand and Bonus prizes.

While the former includes fist skins, gun skins, and two attractive bundles, the latter offers a number of emotes, backpacks, loot boxes, and more. Unfortunately, the only catch in this Luck Royale is that players cannot obtain all of the items mentioned above as they must pick one reward from each section before proceeding with the spins.

A brand new Moco Store starts in Free Fire MAX (March 2023)

A new Moco Store featuring an attractive set of items kicked off on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX earlier today and will remain active until April 2, 2023. It features several enticing fist skins, costume bundles, and other rewards that are spread across two sections.

The Grand Prize section of the Luck Royale features the following items:

Grand Prizes of Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Ultimate Achiever Fist

Fist Bump

Vector – Hypercore Blue

SPAS12 – Cosmic Teleportia

Candy Bounty Bundle

Rosy Grin Bundle

Interestingly, the Bonus Prizes section isn't far behind its counterpart in terms of rarity and includes the following rewards:

Bonus Prizes of Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Bhangra

Challenge On!

Bronze Horse

Golden Hand Loot

Portable Incubator

Purple Wings

Players can only select one item from each section and subsequently make spins from this prize pool:

Cube Fragments

Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023)

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023)

Two other picked rewards

You'll only be able to draw exclusive rewards from this prize pool with every spin.

Steps to get the desired grand prize from the Moco Store

You can follow the steps given in the section below to quickly obtain the fist skin and other useful rewards from the newly added Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open up Free Fire MAX and access the Moco Store section under Luck Royales.

Step 2: Click on the rewards that you wish to obtain from each of the two sections.

Step 3: Press the Confirm button and reaffirm the selection to move to the next step.

You must spend diamonds to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you may make spins to obtain one item from the six other items that are available in the prize pool.

One item will be drawn with each spin, which means that you're assured of the grand prize on the sixth spin. With every spin you make, the price will subsequently increase. As per the event's rules, the cost of each draw for the current season is 9, 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

Based on this information, it can be concluded that the cost for all six items adds up to a total of 874 diamonds, which is undoubtedly a high number for most fans, irrespective of the grand and bonus prizes that they choose.

