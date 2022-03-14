Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop: How to get Cobra skins, character, and more for cheap in India

In general, gamers need to spend a substantial number of diamonds to obtain regular items like skins, characters, and more via Free Fire MAX’s in-game shop. However, as individuals possess the currency in limited quantities, they wait for events that give them such products for a lesser rate.

The ‘Mystery Shop’ is one such event, and a new one of its kind has recently begun after the game’s partnership with Assassin’s Creed. Through the same, players can effectively get a considerable discount of up to 90% and acquire a wide range of exclusive items within the battle royale title.

Guide to obtaining skins, characters, and more from Free Fire MAX’s Mystery Shop

After visiting the Mystery Shop, the discount percentage has to be drawn (Image via Garena)

Garena added the Mystery Shop to Free Fire MAX on 12 March, and players can obtain diverse rewards until 18 March. There are two prize pools, one featuring the Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle, while the other has the Dragon Mafia Bundle.

Gamers must first draw a discount-percentage after visiting the event’s section. They will then be assigned to one of the two reward pools.

After that, individuals can go ahead and purchase the required items like characters, skins, pets, and more. However, they should note that they will have to complete the progress bar, i.e., purchase products worth a certain number of diamonds to unlock the two specific Grand Prizes.

Steps to visit the event

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and tap on the ‘Mystery Shop’ icon:

Click here to visit the Mystery Shop (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After that, the players can draw the discount percentage. They can subsequently purchase the desired rewards.

Prize pools

Pool 1

Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle

Incubator Voucher

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

K

K’s Professor Bundle

K’s Fragment Loot Crate

Beaston

Show off (action)

Flaming Hydra

Legendary Cobra

Cobra Surfboard

The Silver Assassin

Diamond Royale Voucher

Pet Food

Pool 2

Dragon Mafia Bundle

Name Change Card

Blue Flame Draco Token Box

Alok

Beat Composer Bundle

Alok’s Fragment Loot Crate

Dr. Beanie

Show off (action)

Lightning Bike

Day of the Dead Backpack

Leap of Faith

Brickhead

Diamond Royale Voucher

Copper Prodigies Badge

Users will have to pay ten diamonds to swap between pools, but they will be transferred automatically if they acquire the Grand Prize.

