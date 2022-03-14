Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop: How to get Cobra skins, character, and more for cheap in India

In general, gamers need to spend a substantial number of diamonds to obtain regular items like skins, characters, and more via Free Fire MAX’s in-game shop. However, as individuals possess the currency in limited quantities, they wait for events that give them such products for a lesser rate.
The ‘Mystery Shop’ is one such event, and a new one of its kind has recently begun after the game’s partnership with Assassin’s Creed. Through the same, players can effectively get a considerable discount of up to 90% and acquire a wide range of exclusive items within the battle royale title.
Guide to obtaining skins, characters, and more from Free Fire MAX’s Mystery Shop
Garena added the Mystery Shop to Free Fire MAX on 12 March, and players can obtain diverse rewards until 18 March. There are two prize pools, one featuring the Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle, while the other has the Dragon Mafia Bundle.
Gamers must first draw a discount-percentage after visiting the event’s section. They will then be assigned to one of the two reward pools.
After that, individuals can go ahead and purchase the required items like characters, skins, pets, and more. However, they should note that they will have to complete the progress bar, i.e., purchase products worth a certain number of diamonds to unlock the two specific Grand Prizes.
Steps to visit the event
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and tap on the ‘Mystery Shop’ icon:
Step 2: After that, the players can draw the discount percentage. They can subsequently purchase the desired rewards.
Prize pools
Pool 1
- Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle
- Incubator Voucher
- Predatory Cobra Token Box 1
- K
- K’s Professor Bundle
- K’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Beaston
- Show off (action)
- Flaming Hydra
- Legendary Cobra
- Cobra Surfboard
- The Silver Assassin
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Pet Food
Pool 2
- Dragon Mafia Bundle
- Name Change Card
- Blue Flame Draco Token Box
- Alok
- Beat Composer Bundle
- Alok’s Fragment Loot Crate
- Dr. Beanie
- Show off (action)
- Lightning Bike
- Day of the Dead Backpack
- Leap of Faith
- Brickhead
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Copper Prodigies Badge
Users will have to pay ten diamonds to swap between pools, but they will be transferred automatically if they acquire the Grand Prize.