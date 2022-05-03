Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for India: How to get discount on Legendary bundles, skins, and more

Garena has introduced a new Mystery Shop to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX, which players may now explore. It features the Timbered Blooms and Timbered Blossoms bundles and a variety of other appealing cosmetics at a fraction of the original price within the store.

By offering items at discounts as high as 90%, the Mystery Shop has always instilled a sense of excitement and enthusiasm. Typically, gamers amass diamonds and wait with bated breath for the event to spend the in-game currency.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop offers Legendary bundles, skins, and more at a discount

The new Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop kicked off on 3 May and will remain open for users to make purchases over the next few days. They will be required to draw a discount percentage and may obtain up to a 90% price cut, which is possibly the finest offer in the game at any given time.

As with past Mystery Shops, it will include two distinct prize pools, each containing a unique bundle as the grand prize. Gamers cannot acquire them straightaway and must first obtain items worth 75 diamonds to make them accessible for purchase.

They can switch between reward pools with the use of 10 diamonds. Users may also swap for free after purchasing the ultimate grand prize — bundles.

The items available in the event are as follows:

Prize pool 1

The first prize pool (Image via Garena)

Timbered Blooms Bundle

Rose Bandana

Incubator Voucher (Expiry 31 May)

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1

Mobster

Sensei Tig pet

Show off action

Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco

Viking’s Spirit backpack

Witch’s Broomstick surfboard

Quiff Cut

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 May)

Prize Pool 2

The second prize pool (Image via Garena)

Timbered Blossoms Bundle

Timbered Charmer – Galaxy (Mask)

Name Change Card

Blue Flame Draco Token Box

Megalodon Alpha Token Box

Screamer mask

Mr Waggor pet

Show off action

Pet Skin: Cyber Waggor

Auto Rickshaw

Haunting Night Backpack

Jungle Excursion

Earthhelm

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 May)

It is crucial to remember that the prize pool may vary slightly if individuals already own a specific item.

Accessing Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX to get rewards

Click on the Mystery Shop icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players must sign in to their Free Fire MAX accounts and click on the Mystery Shop section in the top right corner.

Step 2: They need to draw the Lucky Discount by clicking on the “Try Your Luck” button. Subsequently, a random prize pool will also appear on the screen.

Step 3: Users can purchase the desired item from each prize pool.

They can certainly try their hand at the event even if they have limited diamonds. Suppose gamers draw a 90% discount, they can get a whole lot of items for 100 diamonds or less.

Edited by Ravi Iyer