Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for India server: Get characters, skins and emotes at discount (March 2022)

One of the most eagerly anticipated events for Free Fire MAX users worldwide is the Mystery Shop. It provides a wide selection of items for a considerable discount of up to 90%, making it a fantastic deal for those willing to spend diamonds.

In line with the Assassin’s Creed partnership, a new Mystery Shop has been introduced into the battle royale title, containing themed bundles and other rewards like characters, skins, pets, vouchers, and more. It began today and will last for about a week, until 18 March.

Details about Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for India server

First, users should draw the discount percentage for the Mystery Shop (Image via Garena)

When players initially enter the Mystery Shop, they must withdraw their Lucky Discount, i.e., the discount percentage. The percentage they receive will apply to all products in the prize pool. Subsequently, to unlock the Grand Prize, they will have to purchase items worth a particular value.

Here is the list of rewards available in the event:

Prize pool 1

Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle

Incubator Voucher

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

K

K’s Professor Bundle

K’s Fragment Loot Crate

Beaston

Show off (action)

Flaming Hydra

Legendary Cobra

Cobra Surfboard

The Silver Assassin

Diamond Royale Voucher

Pet Food

Prize pool 2

Dragon Mafia Bundle

Name Change Card

Blue Flame Draco Token Box

Alok

Beat Composer Bundle

Alok’s Fragment Loot Crate

Dr. Beanie

Show off (action)

Lightning Bike

Day of the Dead Backpack

Leap of Faith

Brickhead

Diamond Royale Voucher

Copper Prodigies Badge

Any one of the two prize pools will be assigned to the players, and they will be required to spend diamonds to swap between them.

However, it is crucial to note that if they win the Grand Prize, they will br automatically moved to the other pool.

Steps to access the Mystery Shop and get rewards

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, tap on the ‘Mystery Shop’ icon.

Step 2: Next, draw the discount percentage. Upon doing so, the respective prize pool will show up.

The desired rewards can be bought (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Lastly, individuals can purchase the required items for a heft discount.

Users should take advantage of this unique opportunity to obtain characters, pets, and skins for meager prices as this event does not appear often.

