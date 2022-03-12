×
Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for India server: Get characters, skins and emotes at discount (March 2022)

Mystery Shop has started in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 12, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Feature

One of the most eagerly anticipated events for Free Fire MAX users worldwide is the Mystery Shop. It provides a wide selection of items for a considerable discount of up to 90%, making it a fantastic deal for those willing to spend diamonds.

In line with the Assassin’s Creed partnership, a new Mystery Shop has been introduced into the battle royale title, containing themed bundles and other rewards like characters, skins, pets, vouchers, and more. It began today and will last for about a week, until 18 March.

Details about Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for India server

First, users should draw the discount percentage for the Mystery Shop (Image via Garena)
When players initially enter the Mystery Shop, they must withdraw their Lucky Discount, i.e., the discount percentage. The percentage they receive will apply to all products in the prize pool. Subsequently, to unlock the Grand Prize, they will have to purchase items worth a particular value.

Here is the list of rewards available in the event:

Prize pool 1

  • Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle
  • Incubator Voucher
  • Predatory Cobra Token Box 1
  • K
  • K’s Professor Bundle
  • K’s Fragment Loot Crate
  • Beaston
  • Show off (action)
  • Flaming Hydra
  • Legendary Cobra
  • Cobra Surfboard
  • The Silver Assassin
  • Diamond Royale Voucher
  • Pet Food

Prize pool 2

  • Dragon Mafia Bundle
  • Name Change Card
  • Blue Flame Draco Token Box
  • Alok
  • Beat Composer Bundle
  • Alok’s Fragment Loot Crate
  • Dr. Beanie
  • Show off (action)
  • Lightning Bike
  • Day of the Dead Backpack
  • Leap of Faith
  • Brickhead
  • Diamond Royale Voucher
  • Copper Prodigies Badge

Any one of the two prize pools will be assigned to the players, and they will be required to spend diamonds to swap between them.

However, it is crucial to note that if they win the Grand Prize, they will br automatically moved to the other pool.

Steps to access the Mystery Shop and get rewards

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, tap on the ‘Mystery Shop’ icon.

Step 2: Next, draw the discount percentage. Upon doing so, the respective prize pool will show up.

The desired rewards can be bought (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Lastly, individuals can purchase the required items for a heft discount.

Users should take advantage of this unique opportunity to obtain characters, pets, and skins for meager prices as this event does not appear often.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
