Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop: Recent events, common rewards, and all you need to know

Mystery Shop is one of the recurring events in Free Fire MAX that allows players to obtain various in-game accessories for cheap. The event occurs every three or four months and lasts for only seven days.

The Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX has a random list of rewards with a Grand Prize that can be unlocked once players spend a specific number of diamonds to purchase the other items. The Grand Prize in the event is always a costume bundle.

Everything to know about the Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX

Players must try their luck for the best discount in the Mystery Shop (Image via Garena)

When players enter the Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX, they will be assigned a random discount (up to a maximum of 90%). This discount will then be applied to all the items in the shop. Each Mystery Shop has two sets of rewards lists that players can switch between if they spend 10 diamonds.

Each version of the Mystery Shop includes characters, pets, skins, and vouchers in their prize pool. The Grand Prize in Free Fire MAX cannot be purchased immediately, and players must buy some of the items in the prize pool to unlock it.

Three recent Mystery Shop events and their prize pool

Assassin’s Creed themed

The Assassin’s Creed Mystery Shop event commenced on 12 March 2022 and concluded on 19 March 2022. The items offered by the event and their original prices are given below:

Grand Prize: Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle (899 diamonds)

Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle (899 diamonds) Incubator Voucher (40 diamonds)

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1 (40 diamonds)

K (699 diamonds)

K’s Professor Bundle (1199 diamonds)

K’s Fragment Loot Crate (25 diamonds)

Beaston (699 diamonds)

Show off (299 diamonds)

Flaming Hydra (899 diamonds)

Legendary Cobra (499 diamonds)

Cobra Surfboard (399 diamonds)

The Silver Assassin (300 diamonds)

Diamond Royale Voucher (60 diamonds)

Pet Food (20 diamonds)

Christmas themed

Prize pool of the Christmas-themed Mystery Shop (Image via Garena)

As the name suggests, this version of the Mystery Shop was unveiled in Free Fire MAX on 25 December 2021 and concluded on 31 December 2021. The prize pool is given below:

Grand Prize: Flake Blake Bundle (1199 diamonds)

Flake Blake Bundle (1199 diamonds) Name Change Card (390 diamonds)

Diamond Royale Voucher (60 diamonds)

Incubator Voucher (40 diamonds)

Wukong (499 diamonds)

Monkey King Bundle (899 diamonds)

Beaston (699 diamonds)

Pet skin: Glacier Beaston (699 diamonds)

Winterlands Light (899 diamonds)

Yeti Buddy (299 diamonds)

Winterlands Sledge (399 diamonds)

Winterlands Grenade (299 diamonds)

Pan: Snowstorm (199 diamonds)

Pet Food (20 diamonds)

4th anniversary themed

The Mystery Shop was introduced to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Free Fire. The event went live on 21 August 2021 and came to an end on 28 August 2021. The list of prizes is as follows:

Grand Prize: The T.R.A.P Alpha Bundle (1499 diamonds)

The T.R.A.P Alpha Bundle (1499 diamonds) Diamond Royale Voucher (60 diamonds)

Incubator Voucher (40 diamonds)

Jota’s Parkour Bundle (999 diamonds)

Pet skin: Undead Rockie (699 diamonds)

Show Off Emote (299 diamonds)

Pet Food (20 diamonds)

Goddess of War (Surfboard skin) (199 diamonds)

Death Incoming (Parachute skin) (199 diamonds)

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (40 diamonds)

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate (40 diamonds)

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate (25 diamonds)

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate (25 diamonds)

Edited by Shaheen Banu