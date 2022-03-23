Free Fire MAX OB33 APK update size, and download link and process for Indian users

Garena launches a new update in Free Fire MAX every two months. This has been critical to the popularity of the game as they bring in new features and content while preserving a pleasant gaming experience for the users.

Following the success of the previous update, the OB33 update is now available to the public today. The patch is now being distributed, and once it is made accessible through the store, players can easily download it.

Free Fire MAX OB33 update download link and process

Many players prefer to use APK files to install the most recent version of Free Fire MAX. The developers have made it available on the official website for the players' convenience. Here is a guide they can follow to download and install the latest version.

Step 1: First, open the official website on any web browser. They may use this link to access the page directly.

Click on the button on the left hand side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Download APK option button, and a separate download page will open.

Click on the Free Fire MAX APK button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players should subsequently click on the Free Fire MAX APK Download button to get the file.

Indian users should avoid downloading Free Fire as the game is banned in the country.

The size of this APK is 990 MB, and gamers should ensure that there is enough space to install it. Moreover, players will be required to uninstall any previously installed version of the game from their device.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, they can install it after enabling the Install from Unknown Source option.

Step 5: Finally, users may sign in to their account to enjoy playing this battle royale title.

If there is a parsing error, gamers may download the file again and follow these steps again or may attempt to download the OB33 update through the Google Play Store. The exact steps for which are as follows:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire MAX.

Alternatively, they can also go to the game's page on the Google Play Store.

The size of the update is around a few hundred MB (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the update button to get the latest version of the battle royale title.

The size of the update on the store is a few hundred MB, which may vary slightly.

Key changes

Some key features to check out after the update are as follows:

Free characters for all players with new Link System

Character ability reworked and balanced

Weapons balanced

New G36 Assault Rifle

In-game optimization and adjustments

Better gaming environment

Players can read more in-depth about each of these here.

Edited by R. Elahi