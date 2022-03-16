Free Fire MAX OB33 update expected release date, time, and more for Indian server

The OB32 update for Free Fire MAX was published almost two months ago, and users in the game's community are now anxiously anticipating the launch of the next iteration. Much to their delight, the release isn't that far away.

Additionally, with the introduction of the Advance Server, fans' excitement for the OB33 patch has risen even higher, as it has given them a better idea of what features they can expect to see in the upcoming release, such as a new character, a pet, guns, and more.

Disclaimer: Users should know that the date shown below is only an estimate. Garena will most likely reveal specifics regarding the update's launch in the coming days.

Free Fire MAX OB33 update details

Expected release date

As Clash Squad season is ending on 24 March, the update may be released on 23 March (Image via Garena)

Based on estimates, it is predicted that the Free Fire OB33 update will be released on 23 March. This particular date has been taken into consideration as the game's patch is typically released a day prior to the conclusion of the Clash Squad season (the current season ends on 24 March).

Maintenance details and predicted release time

As is the case with each Free Fire update, there will be a lengthy period of maintenance before the release of the OB33 version. This usually commences around 9:30 am IST, and the servers remain down until approximately 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm

The download for the update is made available on the Play Store and App Store a few hours after the maintenance has begun. Users may expect the same to occur between 10:30 am and 11:30 am IST on the day of maintenance.

Some of the expected features of the patch are stated below:

Character (Mystery) with Swordsman's Wrath ability

Ability rewords (A124 and Steffie)

Ability buffs (Nikita and Rafael)

New weapons – G36 and F2000

New pet – Zasil

Zombie Invasion mode

New UI for download center

Credit score function

