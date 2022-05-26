Free Fire MAX OB34 Moco Store: How to get rare bundles and gloo wall today

Following the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, the game is loaded with a wide array of new and exciting events delivering numerous premium cosmetics. The Moco Store was introduced in the battle royale title on May 25, 2022, and offers an excellent opportunity to get outfits, skins, and Gloo Wall skins for a fraction of the cost.

Gamers generally rank this event at par with Faded Wheel as both events guarantee a certain set of rewards for a predetermined number of spins. Additionally, users can also have a slight influence over the prize pool as they have the option to select items they wish to acquire.

Steps to get exclusive bundle and Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX OB34 version

New Moco Store in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The new Moco Store launched in Free Fire MAX on May 25, 2022, and will be accessible to users until the end of the month. While the Street Thug and Night Bandit Bundles are the store's main attractions, users may still get various other attractive rewards such as Gloo Walls and gun skins.

Before moving forward, users will have to select an item from the Grand Prizes and one from the Bonus Prizes. The available options are as follows:

Grand Prizes

Street Thug Bundle

Night Bandit Bundle

Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion

Gloo Wall – Swordsman Legends

AWM – Wavebreaker Kaze

P90 – The Punishers

Bonus Prizes

MP5 – Hipster Bunny

MP40 – Engineer

AK – Red Samurai

Name Change Card

Wicked Coconut Backpack

Party Dance emote

Once users have made the selection, they will be able to spin from the reward pool to get rewards at random:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry June 30, 2022)

The other two selected items

Once an item is received, it will be removed from the prize pool and will not be repeated. As a result, users will have to spend additional diamonds on every subsequent spin. The exact cost is as follows:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 49 diamonds

4th spin: 99 diamonds

5th spin: 199 diamonds

6th spin: 499 diamonds

Thus, players are guaranteed a total of six items, including two loot crates, a voucher, and two desired items for 874 diamonds, which is not a bad deal. Free Fire MAX players may follow the steps given below to access the event and make the spins:

Open the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Individuals can load up Free Fire MAX and open the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Next, they should select Moco Store from the menu to the left of the screen. Gamers can select two items of their choice from the Grand and Bonus Prizes and confirm their selection.

Select and confirm the rewards (Image via Garena)

Once an item has been selected, there is no going back. Thus, gamers should choose wisely before progressing.

Step 3: Finally, users can continue making spins using diamonds.

This event offers players with thousands of diamonds an excellent chance to expand their collection. Since the grand prize could be the last item, only users with enough diamonds to spare should attempt to get all the items.

