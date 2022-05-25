Free Fire MAX OB34 update download link for Indian players: Step-by-step guide

Regular updates have been one of the pillars of success for Free Fire MAX, and the regular version with the newly released OB34 update is the third major patch this year.

It offers by far the most changes, covering the areas of characters, guns, and even the ranking system, all of which will improve the game for everyone.

Finally, the scheduled maintenance for the Indian server is complete. All users who have updated their client to the latest version can test out the newly added features.

Many Indian players are facing a problem and have not yet received the OB34 update on the Google Play Store. Gamers can find a detailed guide to downloading the Free Fire MAX OB34 update for the Indian server in the following sections.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update download link for Indian players

Users can enjoy the new version post update (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update is available for Android users to download through the Google Play Store. However, several users have reported that they do not have the option to update the game yet. In this scenario, they are advised to reinstall the battle royale title.

This will rectify the problem, and they will be able to enjoy the latest OB34 version on their respective devices. Here are the steps that players may follow to complete the procedure:

Step 1: First, users must uninstall the game from their device.

Step 2: Next, gamers should open the Google Play Store and utilize the search bar to look up ‘Free Fire MAX.’

The update's size is 506 MB (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: To start the procedure, they can tap on the relevant result and press the ‘Install’ button.

The download size is around 500 MB, although the exact size of the game may vary depending on the device. Readers will have to ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before proceeding ahead.

Sign in to enjoy playing Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Gamers can then open the app and sign in. Finally, they can enjoy the latest version with their friends.

Features of the update

OB34 update has several changes (Image via Garena)

These are some of the most significant features that Garena has made available as part of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update:

Rank system optimization

Character reworks and adjustments

Clash Squad changes

Alterations to the Battle Royale mode

Weapon balancing

New Sniper Rifle – M24

Gameplay changes – Pin Function and Visual Alerts for Gunshots

Gaming Environment - Adjustments Tailoring to Victims of Cheats and Character Level-Up

Craftland additions – Isle of Champs, Zombie Spawn, and more

Other adjustments – Download Center Optimization

Check out the detailed patch notes here!

Rewards

Depending upon the user's server, they will also be able to earn free rewards after completing the download for the Free Fire MAX OB34 update.

For example, the developers are currently offering a free gun skin, a Magic Cube, and multiple vouchers on the Indian server.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar