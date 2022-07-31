Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server: Expected registration date, process, and APK release time

Garena surprises its players with constant updates and additions to Free Fire MAX. The developers have recently launched the game's most awaited OB35 version. With the new updates, players will enjoy new modes, characters, and other features.

Gamers are eagerly waiting for the developer to release the Advance Server for the OB36 update. Advance Servers lets users test upcoming features and other elements before the update's official release on the app stores.

This article discusses the expected registration date, process, and APK release time for the Free Fire MAX OB36 advance server.

Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server: Everything you need to know

The Advance Server is a special server released by developers. Players can register for the server for free and provide the necessary feedback to the developer to eliminate any remaining bugs and fix them.

The Advance Server is generally made available to users two weeks before the official release of any new update. Upon providing positive feedback, players are rewarded with great rewards, including diamonds and cosmetic items.

Gamers can expect OB36's Advance Server to be launched at the end of August or at the beginning of September, i.e., between 30 August and 2 September. The speculated release date for the new update OB36 version is around 14-15 September.

Guide to register for OB36 Advance Server

Players can register for the Advance Server by following the steps listed below:

Gamers will need an Activation Code to activate the FF Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Open any browser on your smartphone or PC. Search for Free Fire MAX Advance server website or follow this URL: "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" (official Advance Server web page). Upon opening the URL, players will get the option to sign up with either Google or Facebook account. Gamers need to enter the correct details as the account used needs to be linked to FF MAX. Upon successful registration, an activation code is provided to the user. The user can also get the APK link for the Advance Server. Players can install the APK on their devices and use the Activation Code to activate the server.

Players will be able to check out fresh new features, including new maps, characters, pets, emotes, and more. However, users are advised to be patient as the activation codes are limited. Hence, the chances of getting one are also less.

Free Fire MAX OB36 APK release time

Garena has added the option for Android players to directly install the latest update with the help of an APK file. Players who do not receive the new update on the Google Play Store can head to the official Free Fire MAX website to download the latest APK file and install it on their smartphone.

Note: The dates mentioned in the article are based on the author's research. There is no guarantee that the said dates will be accurate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far