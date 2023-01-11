Free Fire MAX OB38 update, server status, features, and rewards

The Free Fire MAX OB38 update is here, and the game's developer has taken down the servers for maintenance. Fans will get to experience all the new content coming to the title when maintenance ends in a few hours.

Garena has released patch notes for the new update. It has listed all the upcoming features, including gameplay adjustments, the Santino character, and the Kactus pet ability balance changes. Besides the new additions, players can also obtain free rewards by downloading the latest version of the game.

Free Fire MAX servers are offline as developers are gearing up to bring a plethora of new OB38 content

The game is on a maintenance break right now (Image via Garena)

The maintenance break for the Free Fire MAX OB38 update has already begun and is expected to end in a few hours.

For those unaware, the servers went offline at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). According to the official announcement from Garena, the game will return online after 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Despite the official end time given by the FF/FF MAX developer, the servers can return online sooner or later than 6:00 pm IST.

Meanwhile, players have started receiving the Update button in the Play Store as the rollout reaches its full potential.

New features, including the Santino character, will be seen in the OB38 version of the game (Image via Garena)

The features that players can expect with the OB38 update include the following:

New Weapon Leaderboard to rank weapon mastery in a region

Ability reworks for Skyler and Kenta characters

All character skill slots available by default

A new character named Santino with Shape Shifter ability

A new pet named Kactus

Addition of new items like Jammer and Loot Radar in Battle Royale mode

Besides these features, players will see loads of weapon balance adjustments, gameplay optimizations, and other in-app changes in Free Fire MAX after the OB38 update.

Readers can check out the official patch notes for the OB38 update to learn more about the new content.

New rewards will be available as part of the New Patch Missions in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

In addition to the upcoming additions and changes in FF/FF MAX, players will also obtain free rewards after the rollout and maintenance break concludes. The rewards that will become available, alongside the tasks required to be completed, are as follows:

Login once - Skyler (seven-day trial card)

Skyler (seven-day trial card) Login once - Kenta (seven-day trial card)

Kenta (seven-day trial card) Eliminate two enemies with Trogon - Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate Eliminate two enemies with M60 - Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate Eliminate two enemies with MAC10 - Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate Eliminate two enemies with Parafal - Cosmic Bounty Hunter (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot crate

These rewards will remain up for grabs in the game until January 18, 2023, so players have ample time to attain them. Fans can also expect the introduction of several new in-game events in the days to come.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes