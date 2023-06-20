Free Fire MAX Omnireptile top-up event: Get free Backpack and Pan skins

Top-up events are hugely popular among Free Fire MAX players as they essentially reward them with multiple freebies upon purchasing diamonds, increasing the overall value. These barely stop in the battle royale title, and the Omnireptile top-up is the newest addition. Within the same, you have a free Pan - Innocent Moco and Omnireptile Backpack skin available for free.

This detailed guide explains how to get the rewards from the newly commenced top-up event without issues.

Omnireptile top-up event begins in Free Fire MAX

The new Omnireptile top-up event became part of Free Fire MAX on June 20, 2023, and will be available until June 26, 2023. It features two free rewards that can be obtained by purchasing the required number of diamonds. The requirements and the rewards of the event are outlined below:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Pan - Innocent Moco

Purchase 200 diamonds to receive a free moment Omnireptile Backpack

You do not need to fulfill the said requirements separately since these are linked, and every purchase will be counted towards both. As a result, only a purchase of 200 diamonds while the event is accessible will qualify you for the pan and the backpack skin.

The process to claim rewards from the Omnireptile Top-Up event

Here is how you can easily purchase diamonds in your Free Fire MAX account and then manually collect the free cosmetics through the newly launched Omnireptile top-up event:

Step 1: Open the in-game top-up section in Free Fire MAX. Several options will be displayed on your screen. The specifics are as follows:

100 diamonds at Rs 80

310 diamonds at Rs 310

520 diamonds at Rs 400

1060 diamonds at Rs 800

2180 diamonds at Rs 1600

5600 diamonds at Rs 4000

Since the event only requires the purchase of 200 diamonds, you can pick 310 diamonds for Rs 240 to meet the requirements. Alternatively, you may also purchase a 100 diamonds pack twice. This will get you the pan and backpack free of cost.

Choose the required option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the button below the preferred pack and complete the transaction to receive the diamonds in your account. The in-game currency reflects within a few minutes of the payment.

You become eligible for the rewards once the currency is loaded into your account.

Claim the rewards from the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Open the Event section and select Omnireptile top-up from the list.

Step 4: Press the Claim button to the right of the rewards to obtain them. The items will be accessible in the vault section and permanently yours to keep.

While the ongoing Free Fire MAX top-up event does not present the best rewards, the requirements have been lowered, making it appealing. If you fancy the rewards, you may purchase and obtain the diamonds.

